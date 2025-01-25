It has been a busy couple of weeks.

Papers and plans; documents and details; venues and menus.

Because in just under a week, I’ll be gathering with a few friends for my Campaign Launch Party - Ward 4 City Councilor.

It’s all pretty exciting.

There are a lot of amazing people in Calgary, stepping up to have difficult conversations that need be had, and take actions in restoring our World Class City, to the safe and affordable, prosperous and family focused city it once was.

And while I will continue working with others in my community to be a lot more granular on addressing the issues that the city needs to put back into priority, for the launch event, I’ve invited a few friends to take some time to share a few words.

Running for Schoolboard Trustee - Dr. Joanny Liu (bio below); Former Conservative MP under Stephen Harper - Jeff Watson; Constitutional Lawyer, seasoned legal advocate, founder of Rath and Company - Jeff Rath.

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing,”

~Edmund Burke

Over the last several years in Calgary, while I don’t believe that the above quote to be necessarily correct, we have definitely been witness to catastrophic consequences of woke principles, sold to us under the guise of being progressive.

We have a city council that seemingly ignores those whose voices they’d been elected to represent;

A city core, held hostage by those suffering from addiction and mental health issues;

Throwing funding at public transport, where Calgarians don’t feel safe to ride.

Infrastructure crumbling beneath us, where a focus on adding more population in communities that struggle to serve the existing;

It’s time, my friends.

To be a part of the difference that you would like to see!

Please join me and the guest speakers I’ve assembled to hear their thoughts and lend in some of your own and let’s work together for our triumph of good.

Dr. Joanny Liu is the Founder and Chief Human Potential Officer of Doc Resilience and Concussion Answers.

A multi-time speaker at Harvard, bLU Talks and Brain Injury Canada, she is the author of 3 books, including international bestseller, Heal Your Concussion: How to Quickly and Effectively Get Back in the Game.

An award-winning speaker at Harvard Clubs in the USA, she has been featured on FOX, NBC, CTV, and Global TV and has spoken at Nasdaq where she inspired medical specialists, business leaders and CEOs.

Dr Joanny was born and raised in Montreal and after graduating in 1979 with her civil engineering degree, she left seeking a new life in Calgary, Alberta.

She has been married 42 years, a mother of two adult sons and grandmother to two beautiful grand children. It is for these little ones that she wants to ensure a safe, free and prosperous future.

Dr. Joanny is also the recipient of the "Healing Visionary" award from Expert Story Summit and the recipient of the Corporate Vision Magazine award of "Leading Specialist of Concussion Treatment 2020.”

