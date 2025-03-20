I don’t often talk about BC, because…

Welp…BC, that’s why!

From a crooked election that sees Boo Radley serving out a second(ish) term in a crooked election decided by a couple fists full of votes;

Through the complete annihilation of the Liberal Party, where they’d just rebranded as Conservative;

To the most insane medical standards for their healthcare workers, which include gag orders, threats of fines, being terminated and losing your license, unless you toe the line;

Into the vending machines that are used to disperse drug paraphernalia and instructions, FOR FREE to addicts at the expense of TAXPAYERS;

Legalization of carrying small quantities of illegal and illicit drugs;

Overdose Deaths;

Homelessness;

Tent Cities…

You’d really have to wonder how they could pack more nuts into this fruitcake of a province…until today.

You see…

Under the threat of Tariffs…they’ve decided to scorch $6.6 Million bucks, by way of grants to food manufacturing firms, creating jobs and bolstering domestic food security.

To create 32 Jobs!

32…this will be for the SEASON…

This isn’t “an investment”.

It’s, On Par, Lunacy that only BC could deliver and British Columbians would cheer on.

In case you don’t want to pull out your calculator on this…$6.6 Million Dollars divided by 32 jobs, means that these jobs are worth $206, 250/EA!

Let’s put this into perspective…

BC has a population estimated to be about - 5.7 Million

BC is currently short of primary care workers for about 650,000 people, around 11% of it’s population.

BC Sends Cancer Patients to the United States…and will chip in for your gas if you need to find a doctor in another province.

An average frontline worker makes a base salary of around $49k/yr, Registered Nurses on the higher end a base of $85k/yr.

Instead of creating 32 jobs for Private Corps, they could hire:

135 frontline workers; or

77 Registered Nurses.

Where they are short over 4k nursing positions, as of 2022 data…slamming ER doors shut or running way over capacity.

Now…the official story is that they’ve given $2 Million to a Kelowna based processing plant - which will do the work instead of workers…to help out with the “domestic food security” issue that absolutely NOBODY even understands as a conceptual problem…

But the long and short of this…

BC is hiring food care workers at 3x the wages of a Nurse!

Where do I apply?

