Hey Calgary.

Finally…some good news for a change.

Because, despite this having been reported previously, more Calgarians are aware today.

Our New Calgary City Council is looking to repeal the Blanket Rezoning in Calgary, notices in mailboxes today.

This is just a hearing…not an official decision, but it’s definitely worth noting and showing up to/for, if you can make it.

What you have to remember about this is…the Unofficial Party - Calgarians for a Progressive Future, was the party that:

Is PRO-Blanket Rezoning; & Had the most amount of candidates that they endorsed win a seat in council.

They beat out the elections favorite, ‘Communities First’, promoted by Member of Parliament - Stephanie Kusie, seeing their mayoral selection and former city councillor - Sonya Shart - lose by a narrow margin of about 600 votes - to current Mayor, Pathfinder Farkas.

And to be honest - I’m glad she lost.

Throughout the Municipal Campaign, Blanket Rezoning was the Number 1 most contentious issue raised by voters at the door, in emails and at Campaign Debates prior to the October Election.

The Communities Choice Party, while stating they’d repeal this decision on Blanket Rezoning - were supporting their own version - Transit Oriented Communities - which was overwhelmingly opposed by residents, but fell on deaf ears to the Communities First Party.

In political circles - replacing the second most despised mayor - Gondek - who placed second only to current MLA and Alberta NDP Leader - Naheed Nenshi - would have been considered akin to shitting your pants and changing your shirt - should Shart have been elected.

But we’re not out of the hot-water yet, my friends.

Thousands of Calgarians - in Ward 4 - signed a petition on Repealing the Blanket Rezoning, because while other candidates stated their position, only 1 candidate actually worked to voice the opinions of Calgarians, by their voice…none other than, yours-truly - ME!

And because the CPC candidate - Stephanie Kusie endorsement, amongst other UCP political support for a late comer in the area - Jeremy what’s-his-name, our area has a Calgarians for a Progressive Future candidate sitting as Ward 4 Councillor - who stated all along that he was PRO-Blanket rezoning, despite the incredible damage it’s done in his own community that he’d repeatedly described as “bonkers”, but refused to stand against - DJ Kelly.

It’s redemption time, friends.

The Union Backed unofficial party candidates sitting on council and those who were truly elected because of backing this repeal - need to hear your voice!

And they need you lined up in city council - Monday, March 23, 2026!

Short time for planning - but I know if this was your election issue, you’ll move planets to be there.

The Previous hearing on Blanket Rezoning that was 10 days and 100 hours long, was also overwhelming against this…and this will be the first shot that Calgarians have to test the new council to see if they’re listening and if this is the council that supports the majority of Calgarians.

Let’s show them some numbers!

