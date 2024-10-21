An anonymous CSIS Whistleblower, in early 2023, reported that there were 11 compromised members of government being bought off by foreign governments and that our Elections have been compromised.

Of course this is something that All Members of Parliament should be concerned with…but our Liberal, and most likely on the list of those compromised, Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau…while seemingly terribly concerned, has done absolutely everything he could to stall the investigations…leading up to now, where we still have ZERO arrests and do not know the names of these individuals, despite there having been 2 investigations into the evidence.

The First Investigation, by Trudeau Family Friend and former Governor General, named as Special Rapporteur, who most likely is known to the Prime Minister as Uncle Dave - Johnston…spent months and millions of taxpayer dollars to produce a report that would only be suitable to line the bottom of a bird or hamster cage.

Total waste of time!

And in the most recent public investigation - the Hogue Inquiry…Justin Trudeau, with help of the RCMP threw in information to cast doubt on the majority of this foreign interference being from China, by shattering diplomatic relations with India, calling the India Government out for Murdering and Threatening, Canadian Citizens.

To be clear here…the only people who are seemingly threatened and have been murdered, are members of the Khalistan Movement…who just happen to be classified as a Terrorist Organization, who are also embroiled in a lot of terrible other crimes, while being on Canadian soil.

India knows this…and that’s why, for YEARS, they’ve requested extradition of these Terrorists, Back to India…there are some 26, terrorist on a list that Trudeau has had in his hot little hands for a fist full of years, doing absolutely nothing…not searching for these terrorists…and letting them roam free doing whatever the fuck they want.

What could go wrong, hey?

Anyways…

With the reported information, being locked behind a special security clearance, designed by Trudeau, complete with a Non-Disclosure Agreement…the leaders of the Liberal Party - JT himself, NDP - Jagmeet Singh, and even that dolt Green Party Leader - Elizabeth May, have had access to all of this information…in addition to CSIS and the RCMP, according to their statement…

But nobody has been named…no arrests have been made…and for some unknown reason, all of the above are blaming the Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada - Pierre Poilievre.

How this could be his fault…I don’t actually know, but they seem to rationalize it by saying that because he didn’t want a GAG ORDER placed on him by getting this information, he’s responsible.

Pure insanity…

So, to help solve absolutely nothing and in true spirit of what the House of Commons has devolved into, Jagmeet Singh has called for an Emergency Debate on the issue of foreign interference and violent crimes being committed by agents of India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

To be clear here, again…

There is absolutely ZERO PROOF that Hardeep Singh Nijjar was actually assassinated by the Indian Government. He was a full on Criminal…had snuck into Canada 3 times and was only granted landed immigrant status by one of Trudeaus personal pals, who’d ended up getting arrested for Tax Evasion, from his role in the immigration scam that he and Nijjar were running.

6 Diplomats from India have been punted out of Canada…the rest of them were put “on notice”, whatever this is supposed to mean…

Meanwhile, we still have an increasing number to 13 compromised people in the Canadian Government, who haven’t been arrested…

And an additional 26 known terrorists that should be extradited back to India.

And Jag wants a debate?

Not arrests?

Clearly…despite the fact that Jag has “shredded the supply and confidence deal”, with the Liberals…he’s going to do everything he can to continue to run cover for them, hide their corruption and stall to the absolute latest possible day to get an election called.

The state of Canada…

Shameful!

Leave a comment