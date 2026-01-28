From my last post, HERE - you can find a copy of the Nenshi Pledge that he and his NDP minions are signing…even taking a step further, they are posting them on social media and making little pledgling videos.

Because, what good is virtue signaling if nobody can hear you?

It’s that whole - if a tree falls in the forest, thing.

Welp…

As they called it a Pledge to their Constituents, that states their position instead of what their job is - representing their constituents…I figured we should probably get them on record as to how they should be approaching their jobs.

And I think we should all be on board in sending this reminder to them and kindly asking for their Pledge to their Constituents.

If you’d like a printable version to swing by and have your MLA sign or to email to them with your request for their signature - you can download it here → Link

I’ve already looped ANDP Leader - Naheed Nenshi and my MLA - Julia Hayter, but don’t let that stop you from sending it to them again.

They have the press and email lists to circulate their version - we’ve only got each other. Let’s make it count!

All Members of Legislative Assembly can be found →HERE

Feel free to share your returned and signed copies.

[Laughs Hysterically]

