Now…I’m going to break this down into a couple of substacks because the focus of each will be quite distinct, and while this one may seem like putting the cart before the horse…I have a lot of work to do in order to make this all make sense and want to make sure that I have everything presented in as easy of a format to understand and relay, as well as to share who Dr. Speicher is.

First off…Who is Dr. David Speicher (pronounced - Speaker).

Dr. Speicher will be one of the guest speakers at the UCP - Calgary Lougheed town hall, on June 17th, 2024 - An Injection of Truth - click image for tickets.

I cannot stress the importance of this event enough because this is the first and currently only event promoted by a political party, who happens to Lead the Province in a majority - into getting to the Truth about the COVID Vaccines, their failures, and the injuries they’ve caused.

Up until now…all of these conversations have been hushed and silenced by Legacy Media, restricted on Social Media and never talked about openly and publicly by any politician.

I will be heading to this event to meet with the MLAs, other speakers…and will be there to shake the hand of one of the people working to expose the Scientific Truths, that we’ve all needed to see - Dr. David J. Speicher.

In addition to this, Dr. Speicher is heading to Geneva to Stand with a number of other speakers, against the World Health Organization:

In doing this…because all of his studies up to current, including his trip to Calgary and Geneva are unfunded…if you can help support him, it would be greatly appreciated.

From Dr. Speicher:

If you want to further support my research here are several options.

1. Courageous Truth is reader supported, consider being a paid subscriber. 2. Contact me directly via e-mail: research@davidspeicher.com 3. Send an e-transfer to support@davidspeicher.com.

Security Question: Trip? Answer Geneva. 4. Buy me a coffee

You can find Dr. David Speicher and follow him:

On Twitter →Link

And an in depth look into his research, through his substack:

Leave a comment