In case you are as terrible at checking out your inbox as I am…I thought I’d let you know that the Premier Smith Townhall has an update on venue. Having seen some great success in the townhalls and as word has spread, the previous venue wasn’t sufficient for those who’d registered to come out and a new was selected.

The New Location is:

Maharaja Banquet Hall

9257 34A Avenue, Edmonton.

Doors open at 11:30 - Program starts at 12:30.

If you haven’t registered for the event yet, you can get your tickets →Here.

The townhall is FREE to join with the stipulation that your UCP Membership must be current.

A 1-Year Membership is all of $10 and if you need to renew, you can do that →Here.

Following the Townhall…a few of us have decided to meet up for a beverage and continue on with some conversation.

This event too, is FREE to join, registration not required…however, you’re on the hook for your own bar tab.

We’ll be heading to:

The Duke of Argyll Pub

7230 Argyll Road, Edmonton

Event starts at 2PM - Happy Hour Starts at 3…and they’ve set aside a section for us.

Whether you can make it to the townhall or not, feel free to stop by, say “Hi”. and make a few friends.

Featured Guests for the event will include Eva Chipiuk and Andy Lee, might even see Marco Van Huigenbos passing through.

Unfortunately, MLA Eric Bouchard will not be able to make the townhall or after-event, due to previous commitments.

Come One.

Come All!

And bring a friend with the intentions of making friends!

