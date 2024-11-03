The UCP AGM was an amazing success for Premier Smith, where having seen the LARGEST attendance at a political event, showing the highest percentage of approval for a Provincial Leader, is absolute astounding…

And while we absolutely should give congratulations to the Premier for this support…there are a lot of others who’d busted ass to help her cross this finish line with this sort of approval.

Unfortunately, because of a personal ailment, I was unable to stay through to the reporting of these results…but was able to show my support, by way of vote, to at least be a part of this history…and I know that there was some acknowledgement given to the CAs, their Boards, members and Presidents…to all of the volunteers who pulled this off…but wanted to state that it didn’t start at the AGM and will surely not end here either.

ALOOOOOOOOOOOHA!

If you’re from Calgary or attended the AGM, you probably already know President of the UCP Calgary-Lougheed Constituency Association - Darrell Komick and wife Marilyn.

What you may not know or may have missed is that, at the AGM, Darrell Komick had received this year’s Exceptional Constituency Association President, of which, he was more than proud to have shared this victory with those on his team, who were able to attend…including Lougheed Member of Legislative Assembly - Eric Bouchard:

It was unfortunate that throughout schedule shifting a lot of us, including Darrell and Marilyn had missed this announcement but the victory lap by way of the above, was still just as sweet.

Throughout the last couple of years, I’ve gotten to know these amazing people…they are a family that welcomes you, with arms wide open, with a very strong message - Be Involved.

They work at this, hosting events, weekly meetings and by supporting/working with other CAs to really drive their sense of community and spirit and with this…the support from their Board, constituents and MLA - have lit a white hot flame that’s burning across the prairies, others wondering how to just begin to be a part of the changes that they’d like to see…to be a part of this family.

I consider myself fortunate to have found Darrell and Marilyn and be a part of the family they’ve worked to grow…

Have attended some of their events…

Stampede Breakfast, 2023 - where they’d shattered their own expectations on attendance…

Injection of Truth Event - First political party/group, in North America to have hosted Canadian Doctors to help bring the truth into light regarding COVID and the lies around the Vaccinations - an event that has been seen over 2 Million Times, globally through their known feeds - plus an additional 61K times off of my feeds alone:

And, when the Premier was making rounds, doing townhalls across the province…Darrell and his team seated 500 people, for the event…to be the FIRST Alberta CA to offer their public Support and Endorse Premier Smith, in the AGM.

This energy has been contagious!

Where myself with a few friends and the help of Lougheed MLA - Eric Bouchard have worked to bring others out and be a part of this…

Great appreciation to Eric for assistance in the planning of events in both Edmonton and Calgary - bringing in an additional 17 UCP MLAs to meet with us and up to 200 of our friends working to extend the reach and include others who may have otherwise never been a part of all of this.

Now…I don’t want to take away from the other efforts from the CAs across the province, other special mention to the Highest CA members in attendance - Bonnyville, under Black Hat CA President Mitch Sylvestre…

Certainly not wanting to forget all of the CAs, their members and out-of-towners who’d shown to the event…

All of the UCP MLAs who’d made the rounds, making themselves available throughout the AGM and for their efforts in support of Premier Smith…

And absolutely not taking away from Premier Smith, herself…

I’d just wanted to take a moment to offer my personal thanks and show some appreciation to the family that’s included me, helped blaze a trail across the province and is leading the way in helping to shape the province under the family values of the United Conservative Party.

My hats off to Darrell and Marilyn Komick…

Their board and constituents…

The people who work with them, tirelessly to bring this all together.

Some of the true unsung heroes who helped make all of this happen!

Leave a comment