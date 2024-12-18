Taking stock of the situation helps us gain a perspective…not solutions…but a journey starts with…

Yes, I know I’ve missed a lot and am doing this at the most inappropriate time…

Call it a Situational Report…

Call it my rage…

Call it…holy smokes, how’d we even get here…

Whatever it is to you, here we are:

Over the last 24 hours, Canadians learned:

- Finance Minister and Deputy Premier

- Chrystia Freeland Quit...

- Despite the fact that we're not in a pandemic, government spending exceeded this, expectedly

- over and above pandemic spending - to a guardrail.

- Guardrail was shattered by an additional 50%. In this...

- 60 members of the Liberal Caucus;

- The Quebec party of Only Quebec - The BLOC; - And the minor "opposition party", NDP...who've supported the decimation of Canada, have all called for Trudeau to resign and seek a Federal Election.

Where... Since the Liberals have taken over...

- Population has increased by 9%; while,

- Taxation has increased by 63%; All while;

- Only 60% of Canadians pay taxes; - Majority of taxpayer funding has gone overseas; to…

- Fix the weather in Tropical Destinations; and improve on,

- Women's rights, in places where women will never have rights - think, Stoned to Death, for being raped; while the

- Rainbow community support these countries where, by faith, for simply existing in these regions - they'd be thrown off of the top of buildings, without parachutes. - The CAD is diving to decades lows...

- The population of the country has increased, un-organically and to states of desperation on housing, employment, education and healthcare...

- While the Taxation in Canada has raised 63% in the same time, all on the weight of people who are choosing between food and heat.

- During a Christian Holiday, where Christianity has formed the basis of Canadian law and culture...

- Where by simply saying, singing or engaging in

- Christmas Holidays, you are labelled a Racist...

- This, by people who have supported and celebrated the execution of 1400 people, taking of over 200 hostages...

- Who chant - "Death to Canada", in our streets, seeking sympathy for their attempts at genocide...

- Are supported by the federal governments because of their "Freedom of Expression", where...

- Canadians were stomped on by horses, arrested, had their bank accounts seized, were labelled terrorists and are now facing a class action lawsuit, all for...

- Protesting to support civil liberties afforded by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, where...

- Waving the flag was racist and anti-Canadian, but...

- Waving flags for a country that Doesn't Exist, burning the Canadian Flag and shouting, "Death to Canada", gets government grants paid for by taxpayers.

- Newly arrived, committing these atrocities in the streets in Canada, threatening shoppers and working to classify Canadians as Anti-[Some-Fucking-Thing-or-Rather], receive above average working class Canadian social support, $82k/year...to do NOTHING but hate Canada and Canadians...

- Protesting for their self-inflicted victimology...

To further damages to the country;

- Our provincial resources are being limited for production and sale; - Our economy is being destroyed;

- Our dollar is approaching hyperinflation;

- Our interest rates are lowering, despite the damages that this will cause;

- To offset the damages they've already caused...

- Taxpayers are funding jobs for Non-Canadians;

- While they can't get a supplementary job or have their children find a job to help support their families;

- Universities and Colleges are more tempted to accept foreign students, because...

- They can pay more than you can to support your children and grandchildren;

- While refusing to Leave Canada, based on their Limited Visas, that only afford them a taxpayer sponsored vacation in Canada for a limited time.

- People who've come in under these "Education" programs were never properly vetted, which has resulted in higher crime rates and Canada being seen as a country that harbors Terrorists...

- Given that we paid one of them $10.5 Million, who murdered an American Soldier.

- Have had 2 Canadian Issued Passported Citizens SHOT and killed for their Terrorist Plots, overseas;

- Not forgetting the dude who was stopped before reaching NY to commit further terrorist activities;

- While we allow terrorists to march our city streets;

- Masked up, some with swords...

- Where if you're white, born in Canada

- sexually supportive of reproduction...Federal Party Leaders are allowed to decide that you're not worthy of support and furthermore, deserving of ridicule, mockery and being discriminated against.

Your Home, that you'd paid for, is not your home...you owe taxes on your investment... Should Consider expanding your property to allow others to share, you selfish bastard. You are taxed on:

- The Money you Earn;

- The Money you Spend;

- Every Product you Purchase;

- The Money you save;

- The equity you build;

- Gifts from relatives, by way of inheritance:

- On the taxes that you pay, you pay a tax on them too.

Canada and Canadians are BROKE.

Canada is Broken...

And until YOU are ready to stand up and shout, "I've had enough of this bullshit", take to the streets in protest...

You are signifying that...you're not important enough to climb out of the hole that others have thrown you into.

Why do I do what I do?

Because I'm not okay with any of this.

You with me?

