Now that Injection of Truth 3.0 has wrapped up, we have another amazing gathering on the horizon.

If you’d made it out to the IOT event, you’ll recognize the MC for the night and Host of the Cornerstone Forum -

, if you don’t already follow his substack, podcast and X profile -

I’d unfortunately missed last years SOLD OUT EVENT in Lloydminster, given a schedule conflict but will absolutely not be missing this years event, in Calgary!

Shaun has some amazing guests lined up, keynote speakers including:

- Martin Armstrong (CEO of Armstrong Economics)

- Tom Luongo (Gold, Goats n' Guns)

- Alex Krainer (Krainer Analytics)

- Chuck Prodonick (Ret'd Canadian Military)

- Caylan Ford (Founder of Alberta Classical Academy)

- Chace Barber (Founder of Edison Motors)

- Matt Ehret (Untold History of Canada Book Series)

- Ben Perrin (Host of BTC Sessions)

- Rod Giltaca (CEO Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights)

- Vince Lanci (Founder of Echobay Partners)

- Kris Sims (Canadian Taxpayers Federation)

- Tom Bodrovics (Palisades Gold Radio)

And has even partnered with Four Points by Sheraton for accommodations for out of town guests.

While you are considering your spring schedule, the link for tickets and details for accommodations will be found at the bottom of all of my posts, between now and the event.

I already know quite a few friends that will be coming down to the show, looking forward to this awesome event and I hope to see you there too!

Details can be found here: Link

