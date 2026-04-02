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Linelle MacDougal's avatar
Linelle MacDougal
4d

Where are you finding the energy Sheldon - just remarkable the ways you are growing .

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2 replies by Sheldon Yakiwchuk and others
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
4d

10 bucks for a card??? wow, here in US I still pay 0.99. Stamp 75 cents. And all those with email get Ecards. Problem is our postal service which now requires 7 working days to get it there LOL.

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