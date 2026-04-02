Sharing in on the Daily News...
The Big Announcement.
The perfect gift is always hard to find…especially with budget constraints and shipping delays. We’ve got that sorted for you now in sharing a message that spans further than a card and never needs dusting off.
Check it:
Site still in final stages of development…I just got excited and wanted to tell you about it.
Where are you finding the energy Sheldon - just remarkable the ways you are growing .
10 bucks for a card??? wow, here in US I still pay 0.99. Stamp 75 cents. And all those with email get Ecards. Problem is our postal service which now requires 7 working days to get it there LOL.