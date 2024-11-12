I am going to refrain from my colorful language on this post, but you’ll appreciate how difficult of a task this is, after you’ve seen the shameful displays that plagued the nation throughout Remembrance Day.

The primary reason for this is…I don’t want to use up your budget of blue language before you’ve had an opportunity to scream out a few words in your own ire.

And I dare you to try to make it to the end of this without dropping an F-Bomb.

Double dog dare you, even.

Pour yourself a drink. A Stiff Drink…and hunker down. I’ve got some miles to cover here.

This really all goes back to 2015, when the clown prince and newly elected Prime Minister of Canada stated - Canada has no core identity, as in…we have no particular culture of our own. From then on in, he’s done everything he possibly could to destroy what culture and commonality that we did have as Canadians.

And since 2015 - growing the population, predominantly by massive immigration from war torn and impoverished countries, has seen this mission basically accomplished.

Paying $10 Million to a terrorist;

Calling Canadians, en masse, Islamophobes - even following the absolute HOAXES created in this community;

Taking a knee during the Black Lives Matter protests, in Canada, that were focused around an American Serial Criminal and drug dealer - who as it turns out, died from an overdose;

Burning Billions of Canadian Taxpayer funds on lunatic projects to promote gender identity, as it somehow was a core Canadian Value - in places where starvation and defecating and urinating on beaches and public streets are more of apparent issue;

For the only Prime Minister of Canada, who has ever been found to have worn Blackface, and on this, more times than he can remember…He sure loves to play the race card as as spoiled and silver-spooned from birth, son of a bitch…as if he’s worked all of these years to overcompensate for his fathers involvement with Residential Schools and for his own rampant racism.

His shortcomings have been the names he’s called YOU and the the money he spends in repenting his sins, is YOURS, through inflation - the hidden taxation - and increases in Taxation on everything that you’ve ever earned, owned, use for survival or can even dream to afford one day.

And what this has done, as we’ve seen, is afford Terrorist Supporters and actual Terrorists to have free rein of Canadian streets, being free from prosecution, on the same ways that Canadians are being punished…while paying them an above average Canadian Salary, to simply exist in Canada.

The most egregious and shameful acts, as Prime Minister, that he’s supported or allowed, to date, aren’t his involvement in degeneracy parades…marching around with women in public, bare breasted.

Not supporting mental illness, sterilization and mutilation in the young and impressionable minds of the Canadian Youth.

Not in his taking knee over buried tree stumps at supposed “Mass Burial Sites”.

Not taking another knee over a man who held a gun to a pregnant woman’s belly so that his friends could steal her rent money so that he could buy drugs - BLM.

Not in prancing around India in costumes that even Peter Sellers wouldn’t dare.

Not in hiring an Indian Chef, to take to India, to cook Indian Cuisine.

Not in starting a diplomatic war with India, to cover up his foreign election interference.

Not in touting the dictatorship of China, as a stellar way to run a country.

Not in giving a known Terrorist, $10 Million Taxpayer Dollars, while telling Canadian Veterans that, “They were asking for more than he could give”.

Not in arriving late and stoned to a Remembrance Day gathering.

Not in leaving the country and completely skipping out on Remembrance Day;

Not in call paying $23 Billion to the First Nations people, initiating a federal holiday for Truth and Reconciliation - and then taking off to Tofino for a Surfing Excursion.

Not in watching 100 churches burn, but only commenting on alleged attacks on mosques.

Not in allowing for people to take over streets, shopping centers and communities shouting for genocide.

Not in allowing this to progress to bomb threats against places of worship, hospitals and long-term care communities.

Not in bankrupting the country through Climate Alarmism and COVID scams that have spent us into generational debt;

Not in opening the border, from the US, during the first Trump Administration, allowing tens of thousands of unvetted immigrants to not only walk through, but by using the RCMP as porters, carrying luggage and offering rides to the nearest airports so they could settle in the city of their desire.

Not in turning Canadian cities and towns into drug havens.

Not in seeing a 300% increase in Overdose Deaths.

Not in almost doubling the CPP contributions, while executing enough people to see Canada as the #1 Country in EXPORTING organs for organ donations.

Not in lying about COVID.

Not in lying about the COVID Vaccinations.

Not in spying on Canadians through their cellular devices.

Not in having federal workers fired for not taking the jabs.

Not in denying them Employment Insurance.

Not in never meeting with the freedom convoy.

Not in calling Canadians Terrorists - who opposed jab mandates - rolling out the War Measures Act, trampling on the civil liberties afforded through the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Not in seizing the Bank Accounts from anybody who even donated to these efforts.

Not in, laughing about all of this and continuing on with the rhetoric.

Not in using all of this to win a snap election.

Not in extending his own rein of terror to secure pensions for Liberals and supporting coalition NDP, members of parliament, so they get their pensions.

Not in having to form this coalition to begin with.

Not in creating the worst economic situation for the largest percentage of the population in the History of Canada.

Not in decimating our schools and universities, healthcare, emergency rooms, and long-term care communities, in addition to affordable housing.

Not in having several members of his caucus embroiled in ‘double dipping’ programs that have enriched Liberals and their supporters at the cost of taxpayers.

Not even in having the most ethics violations, in a term or sum of terms, than any governing party, in the History of Canada.

Not in shutting down investigations into their own crimes.

Not in threatening witnesses from providing testimony - JWB.

Not in lying and holding back information about a serial killer in the Maritimes to provide fodder for his Anti-Law-Abiding-Citizens, to have guns.

Not in slacking on crimes with a catch and release program that has shown almost doubling of firearm-related crimes, violent crimes, overall crimes…where in 2022, 256 people were murdered by a criminal who was out on early release…some of them for MURDER!

Not for throttling back on our Military budgets, while providing Tampons in Men’s Bathrooms, for the military.

Not in providing the Ukraine with more budgetary support than the Canadian Military.

Not in seeing the worst attrition rates and join rates for our Canadian Military.

Are you sufficiently pissed off yet?

Have you been able to refrain from profanity?

Is there a vein, throbbing onside of your head yet?

Because this is where the proverbial fit hits the shan!

You see…where your absolute disgust should come in…is the the culmination of all of this has shredded the fabric of Canadian Culture has led us to the here and now…

Where, Canadians have Stood to Answer the Call…

Have put their lives on the lines to defend our country and democracy, without ever asking for celebration…

Have been abysmally disgraced.

And this should take you past the blue words…into rage and hostility.

There are absolutely ZERO Canadians, who have served with the CAF, that have made protecting Canada their life’s mission, based on Remembrance Day. None so that they can be honored by us wearing a poppy and showing up at memorials and Veterans Day Celebrations.

We do this out of Respect and Pride.

These are our brothers and sisters, parents, grandparents and great-grandparents.

These are the people who’ve stood up, continue to stand, while others have given their lives for our country.

And yet, this year…through the destruction of Justin Trudeau and his shameful caucus and coalition government have led to this one day…not a month, not a season…

To be disgraced!

In Kingston, Ontario:

Others shouting profanities at marching troops:

Shameful displays of hijacking this ONE DAY, for their own narrative:

Singing an Arabic song about peace for Gaza:

Seeing a cenotaph, built in 1929 in memory of WWI - shut down because of a Homeless Encampment:

Not forgetting to mention…our own Calgary Mayor making this a day about calling those who attended to show their respect by pandering to the First Nations in calling many of us, Settlers.

You see…

We allowed this progressive nonsense into our country, schools and are seemingly sitting back while they take over our culture.

We’ve sat back to watch DEI ideology capture our society.

We’re called racists for celebrating Christmas, singing carols or taking part in traditional Christian Holidays, that are the founding principles of our country…through the last 9 years of Liberal Rule…through the list of shameful and disgusting acts and policies by those who, can only hate Canada and Canadian Culture enough to, do this to us.

And it’s all really, quite shameful.

I hope you are as troubled by this as I am.

You are now free to use up what you’d allotted on the day with expletives.

Please don’t let it end there.

Leave a comment