Unions have become altogether too powerful.

And it’s not by way of each of the members, it’s that they are being used as weapons against Canadians and shredding the fabric of our democracy. The government absolutely knows this, but empowers them to continue on with it…because that’s how they get in power and stay in power and with this, there is always a quid pro quo.

More money…less work…greater perks.

In positions, that in a lot of cases, are higher than average salaries.

Try to wrap your head around this statement.

This was a 45 Minute presser…that I couldn’t make it through a full 5 minutes of, without being fully enraged!

It’s actually ironic, for the most part…because unions were meant to be in place to keep workers safe…but if they’re working from HOME…they don’t actually NEED this protection, right?

It’s only when they’re being “Forced” back into a common work environment that they MAY require some safety nets…where the unions are fighting to keep them at home…it’s completely nonsensical and defies logic.

3 Days per week…for these people, is an unreasonable request.

And, because the unions prefer to keep these people isolated, giving them absolutely nothing to be involved in by way of worker disputes…

And, because working from your pajamas actually does beat having to go into an office…

And, because these workers are more available to protest…

They will all be on board with this.

Now…it’s no secret that the NDP in the West are heavily funded by the unions…Liberals in the East…in areas where the NDP haven’t got any footing.

Adding in that in addition to funding campaigns these unions work at the beckon call and are mobilized to suit government narratives.

Taking a knee at the BLM Protests.

Marching against parents, during the Million Person March for Parental Rights.

Even now, during the Pro-Palestine/Antisemitic protests in the streets of every major city, since October 7th, 2023.

Where were these same 200,000 Healthcare Workers when the Liberal Government created a 2 tier society based on the COVID Jabs?

Because they certainly weren’t marching FOR Canadians, Chartered Rights and Freedoms…against what they full well knew were at very least, ineffective treatments and at absolute worst - Lethal Injections.

Here is where things could start to heat up and be really scary for Albertans…

Due to gutting the downtown core of Calgary with Anti-Oil Mayor - Naheed Nenshi, Premier - Rachel Notley, and Prime Minister - Justin Trudeau…a realization of who was funding our amazing city came to light…and Naheed had to see if he could fix this by cratering the unions and reducing wages - if not just cancelling their raise…penning a letter to the New UCP Government, in 2019:

Whoa…and it’s probably no small coincidence that this letter was just “leaked”, to the Unions - given the Leadership Race for the NDP Party…

&

The unions are firing back!

So…while they are no friend of Nenshi…the other wannabe leaders of the NDP Party will be dropping their trousers with expensive promises that will cost all of us TAXPAYERS more, to keep the union funds rolling in for their election campaigns.

The last provincial election - and while official tallies haven’t been broken out yet, was conservatively estimated at approximately $10 Million on Anti-UCP/Pro-NDP rhetoric, that spanned 10 months and cost the UCP 11 Seats.

And now that they’ve amped up their game…and still come up short of forming an NDP Provincial Government…they’re going to be looking to do A LOT MORE of this to try and seat the next Provincial Premier.

Once the new NDP Leader is Elected…and from the looks of it, Nenshi was just suicided from the race, there is going to be a 3 year campaign into the next election…amped up rhetoric…more fear and smear…and you absolutely know that, while Trudeau is still seated as PM, he’ll continue to hammer the province.

We’re also most likely going to see unions striking for their increases…services being impacted…meaning we will be paying more, again…for less.

The ratchetting up the political power for the unions has been a success for them…as for the rest of us?

It’s a serious threat to our democracy…and an affront on our way of life.

Leave a comment