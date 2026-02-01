Over the weekend, the Conservative Party of Canada hosted its latest CPC “love-in” in Calgary, celebrating Pierre Poilievre’s leadership win with an eye-watering 87.4% support.

Of course, this is only when you factor in the stacked deck of attendees - those able and willing to pony up a grand just to be in the room…and importing of social media influencers from across the country to pad attendance and optics, while reportedly shutting out Albertans over their strong stance on Alberta independence, and the event began to feel far less grassroots and far more curated.

They claimed this to be one the largest rallies in Alberta’s History - despite the UCP AGMs in 2024 and 2025 being substantially larger and of course, earlier in the week on the same chunk of property in Calgary - hosting an Alberta Independence Rally with 4,700 in attendance.

Don’t get me wrong…I genuinely wish Pierre had been in the leadership race against that buffoon O’Toole. Canada would be a very different place today had that happened, at least in my view.

But this whole thing was a classic dog-and-pony show.

The only reasons I can even think that it was in Alberta would be because Poilievre had to run in a byelection in the province to get his seat back in Parliament - and of course Alberta being a predominantly Conservative Province…

It’s not like they came here to win votes and support.

Moving right along…

In what has to be an incredibly tough pill to swallow for Nenshi, the Alberta NDP, Gil McGowan and the Unions that haven’t fled from being a part of the AFL - yet…the UCP is regaining strength in the Province as the NDP slip further underwater:

And what I want you to recognize in all of this is that in addition to the NDP having some of the absolute worst positions on the mutualization and sterilization of children, indoctrination and sexualization of content in grade school libraries, wanting to see men in dresses being allowed to compete with women, as well as being allowed in their change, locker and washrooms…

Supporting 51,000 unionized teachers over 750,000 children…

Screeching about housing, schooling and healthcare shortages - that plague all provinces thanks to the federal programs on mass and unsustainable immigration…

The hot topic over the last year has been Independence in Alberta - seeing all of the above support base calling Albertans, “Treasonists”.

Oh yes, this does go back a full year now…to when Trump was inaugurated and with Premier Smith showing up - working to try and have a place secured for our provincial resources to not be hammered with tariffs - and being successful at that.

Funny how diplomacy works…you’d think some of the other provinces and PM Mark Carney would giver a whirl at this point, hey?

“Traitors”

“Treasonists”

“Selfish”…

Screech the NDP bubble and the Elbowzos - The Venn Diagram of these 2 groups in Alberta being a perfect circle.

All of it amplified, of course, by legacy media.

And yet…support for the UCP continues to grow.

Because these reactions don’t weaken Alberta’s position, they expose the damage done to this country under Liberal rule - damage that is continuing at the same pace, if not accelerating, under Mark Carney after a decade of Trudeau’s failures.

They highlight how Alberta consistently gets a raw deal within Canada.

And it also features the disdain from other provinces - kicking and screaming - in endless bouts of rage about why Alberta would fail if went independent…

Ironically, nothing makes the case more clearly than that very response.

You can’t look at the equalization map of Canada:

And seriously claim that we’d be lost without donating $20 Billion Dollars per year to other provinces…wanting to be taken seriously.

You also can’t screech that no one will invest in Alberta because of separation - while simultaneously watching:

An Ontario First Nations community quite literally crack open its own piggy bank to invest $65 million into Alberta:

The Swedes investing $10 Billion into a data centre in Olds:

Dow doubling down with another $10 billion poured into a major petrochemical project:

In just the last week - and then expect Albertans not to notice the contradiction.

At some point, the narrative collapses under the weight of reality.

The capital is still flowing into the province.

The confidence is still here…

And the investment community is clearly voting with its wallet.

Those calling Alberta “economically doomed” while billions continue to pour in…is delusional.

All of these efforts in calling Albertans “Alt-Right” or “Right Wing”, “White Supremacists”, “Treasonists”…

What this rhetoric ultimately does is validate the very reasons many Albertans are reassessing their place in Confederation.

For years, Alberta has been expected to bankroll federal priorities, absorb policy failures and remain silently ignored…while the Laurentian elite redistribute our wealth to buy political loyalty elsewhere - all while dismissing our concerns as parochial or selfish.

Smith - despite her efforts as the only Premier trying to actually Unite Canada - is gaining support because she’s continually painted as the figure head for Separation…despite being lambasted at the UCP AGM for shaking hands with Carney on a promissory note that may as well have been printed on a square of toilet paper, that’s already been flushed down the drain - Carney himself voting against his MOU.

I’m not arguing that the Premier hasn’t delivered value to Alberta…I’m saying that most people couldn’t tell you what that value is, because they’re never allowed to hear about it.

Ask anyone. Go ahead.

All they know - or are permitted to know - is that Danielle Smith and her government are “separatists.”

That’s it.

That’s the headline.

Every time….

And this is precisely why legacy media polling claiming “most Albertans oppose separation” is increasingly irrelevant. Because while the word ‘separation’ is supposedly unpopular, the party being relentlessly branded with it - the UCP - is getting stronger.

Separation is Selling in Alberta and the greatest marketers of it are those most opposed…and this is all told through the tale of the tape.