Listen…

I’m not looking to get into any battles here. We have enough of that going on, on our side alone…but.

When I watched what the Premier said today in a conversation with David Akin…I couldn’t sit back without due comment and content.

An Hour is too long - you say.

Fine…I’m going to break this all out in a 3 part series…but here’s what I’m laying down:

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