Separation Is Mostly About a Pipeline...
That's the biggest part of the conversation.
Listen…
I’m not looking to get into any battles here. We have enough of that going on, on our side alone…but.
When I watched what the Premier said today in a conversation with David Akin…I couldn’t sit back without due comment and content.
An Hour is too long - you say.
Fine…I’m going to break this all out in a 3 part series…but here’s what I’m laying down:
It's not about a pipeline. It's about sovereignty and freedom. It's not separation but about reconfiguing confederation . This will save Canada not destroy it.