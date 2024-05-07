Hey…I get it.

Over the last 4 years, the only thing more popular in online communities than crowdfunding…is Petitions.

You’ve signed a zillion of these and they have accomplished absolutely NOTHING!

And while this may be a deterrent from you taking the time out to sign another one…we’ve got an opportunity to use these to Send a Message.

Current polling shows that CPC - the only actual opposition to the failed coalition/minority Liberal Government, is about to leap off of the charts…while the libs/dippers and even greens are rightfully losing support.

In a bid to secure pension for some of these failing ministers, in case you weren’t aware…they are PUSHING the next election back 1 week, under the guise of [REASONS], when in actuality it’s to gain pensions for some of these clowns, who would rightfully lose out if this weren’t done.

Welp…I’m here to say, fuck em!

And while this petition may not change the outcome…it’s important to send a message to the narcissist who believes he still has a shot at being the next Prime Minister - who would also lose his Taxpayer funded pension, if this were done properly:

Jag Singh!

The one guy who could have stopped the Liberals short of complete financial decimation…

The one guy who could have stopped the Liberals from additional Carbon Sham Taxes…

The one guy who forces his party to continually VOTE DOWN investigations into Liberal Corruption.

You see…

It’s taken a Conservative MP from BC to work with his constituents and others who’ve already signed on…

To make sure that this becomes a conversation in the House of Commons…and I would love nothing better than to see this as one of the most signed petitions in the History of Canada…and given current polling, it absolutely should be:

The petition reads:

So…not instead of, but in addition to:

Sending emails to your failed MP - or even one that you like;

Flying Canadian Flags and attending more Pro-Canada groups and Rallies;

Having a ‘Fuck Trudeau’ sign, banner or message on your property…

Stick it to these clowns by doing one thing that will cost you ZERO and send a strong message.

You’ve failed.

We want you GONE…and want to make sure you are not rewarded for your abysmal failure to Canada and Canadians!

Take the time and sign the petition →Here.

Make sure to pass this along and help this explode…help Send The Message!

