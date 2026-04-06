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Claudia's avatar
Claudia
11h

Plasma then sold at a profit, for shame. Plus the list of top 10 causes of death in Alberta doesn't include MAID 😱

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Martina Kruger's avatar
Martina Kruger
9h

Canada is a death cult! Until we get rid of this Liberal (the laws aren’t for me), government, things won’t change.

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