When you’re choosing between groceries and the light bill...you do what you have to do.

That’s the reality for a growing number of Canadians right now.

Jobs are disappearing.

Inflation is on the rise.

And the federal government’s answer to all of it has been to make things measurably worse while calling it investments and fixing the weather.

So people get creative.

They sell stuff.

They take gig work.

They cut corners on food, heat and prescriptions…and across Canada...some of them are selling their blood plasma.

Not a fortune per session…but an extra $7k per person, $14k for 2 adults in a home…this can make the difference of staying in your home or losing your investment, outright.

The problem is, this has led to 2 deaths in the same city, within the span of 4 months.

And that should make you take pause…

One of these deaths occurred, apparently, when the donors heart stopped beating while the syringe was still in her arm.

But as you see from the above…the company says it has ‘no reason to believe there is a correlation’.

The syringe was still in her arm - No Correlation!

What?

The Experts from Health Canada did an investigation and their official finding…same. No link has been found between the plasma collection process and the deaths.

No. Link.

But here is what they DID find when they went in and inspected:

Donors approved when the company’s own records flagged concerns about their blood safety.

Incidents not properly investigated.

Staff not properly trained.

Protocols not consistently followed.

Recurring, systemic deficiencies.

Across multiple sites.

Including a separate violation flagged at their Regina clinic.

The federal government then imposed new conditions on all sixteen Grifols centres in Canada, cutting appointments, ordered more staff, demanded better record-keeping and required proof the company could actually keep people safe before carrying on.

They rebuilt the whole operation.

Then said no link found.

And then there’s Craig Loney - a forty-three year old who donated at one of these sites in 2023. He got an email from Grifols afterward saying a “machine error” had broken some of his red blood cells and pumped them back into his body.

He ended up in hospital with an acute kidney injury.

He’s suing.

Grifols’ defence is that he signed the consent form.

Now…

I don’t have a lot of faith in the Federal Government, Health Canada nor any provincial health corporations…

MAiD is offensively being offered to people with minor symptoms and the elderly are afraid to be taken from their homes and placed in care, in Canada, because they believe they’ll be coached into their death.

I’ve talked about how terrible this program is…

And then, when we seen almost 24, 000 people dying, waiting for surgery…patients dying in waiting rooms of hospitals, waiting to be triaged…

Where we’ve seen the Number One leading cause of death was ill-defined or unknown, from 2021:

Where in 2023 - across Canada, this accounted for 7.6% of all deaths…

Ill-Defined or Unknown…

We’ve got a serious situation on our hands…

Compounding this…when a For Profit business with a death on site, 2 deaths within 4 months and additional injuries…there is a lot more to this story we’re just not hearing.

I come from the safety world - construction, as a former Health and Safety Officer and know that if a death occurs onsite by way of accident that this triggers an immediate, multi-agency response, focusing on scene preservation, emergency notification, and comprehensive investigations to determine liability, ranging from provincial safety fines to criminal charges under the Criminal Code.

In a medical clinic…meh.

And then when the Federal Government walks in…rewires the whole system with no fines nor criminal charges…while stating that there was No Link…we’re back to “trust the experts”, where 100% of everything that we’d seen by “the experts” throughout the pandemic was 100% wrong.

The company says - no corelation.

Health Canada says - No Link.

The Federal Government…Meh.

And I’m not alright with any of this…

Times are tight in Canada.

Really tight.

People are selling their blood just to survive.

For some of them...it’s already costed them their lives.

Somebody needs to answer for this.

Because “he signed the consent form” and “No Link” are just not going to cut it.

Sorry, there is no Haver Uplay on today...I’m going through some upgrades and experiencing some hiccups with the software…

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