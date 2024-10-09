Appreciating that Healthcare Workers are still a lot skittish about revealing their identity and because I know that I have a few subscribers who’d worked in Healthcare, during COVID…

If you were in Healthcare and worked In Alberta throughout COVID, can you please reach out to me by replying to this email?

I’m trying to help compile some information, and can let you in on what it is I’m working on, from there.

Sorry…not trying to make this seem too secretive…all will be revealed in due time, but I’d been asked to keep this more on the hush.

Thanks!

