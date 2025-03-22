There were some serious wind conditions last month when a Delta Jet flipped over while landing at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport last month…

And while it’s fortunate that there were no deaths resulting from this…21 were injured on this flight of 80 people.

The pilot was new(ish), 1 year in the skies…

Hired under DEI practices…

Showing some serious potential for public harm, greater than the typical failures that’s caused numerous companies to move away from this practice.

Over 200 of the 400 S&P companies analyzed have reduced DEI Mentions, several corporations scaled back or completely scrapped the programs altogether, including:

Walmart;

Meta;

Amazon;

McDonald’s;

Boeing;

Ford Motor Co;

Lowe’s;

Harley-Davidson';

John Deere;

Tractor Supply Co;

Molson Coors;

PepsiCo;

Target;

Toyota;

Caterpillar Inc;

Brown-Forman (Jack Daniel’s Maker);

Accenture;

Victoria’s Secret;

Salesforce;

Alphabet (Google);

PBS…

Because virtue signaling hasn’t provided an uptick in performance or profitability and in some cases, created some serious an irreparable branding harm.

But just when you’d believed that lunacy had bottomed out, in the business world, WestJet says, “Hold my Bud Light”.

Yep. You read that correctly.

WestJet is hiring TFW’s to fly our friendly skies…

And where the Pilots’ Union thinks that this will cause damage to labour relations…

It’s hard to NOT think about the mass and unsustainable population that Canada has adopted under the Trudeau Liberals, where Vetting is impossible, given the war-torn countries that they’ve selected for acceptance.

5,000 visas, which turned into 5,000 families from Gaza, have begun arriving into Canada already…where no other country in the world wanted to take a single one, nearest neighboring country - Egypt - built a wall to fortify their borders:

Take from this what you will…but I’m thinking that this may be due to the same issues, unavailable vetting by a country run by a Terrorist Organization - Hamas.

And…even though we’ve just begun accepting people from Gaza, most likely not a lot of pilots of commercial airplanes in the bunch…

According to US Data, year-to-date as of February 28th, 2025, the United States Border has already had 143 Terrorism-Related Encounters at the Land Border Ports:

Uh-huh…

This is at Land Border Crossings.

Not giving keys to the fleet to people who may not have the same sets of values as the rest of the Western World.

When some of Canada’s Newly Arrived are taking to the streets with chants of “Death to Canada” and “Death to the United States”…

Where Canadians are now seeing Tesla’s and Tesla Dealerships being vandalized and scorched, because Elon Musk had the audacity to identify Billions of reckless spending with the US Government…

Where we’ve seen over 18 months of demonstrations in the Canadian Streets over a war started on another continent…

Where newly and re-elected Trump has brought more attention to the Terrorists inside of Canada…

Who…at WestJet, thought this was a good idea?

And can we maybe encourage them to take a little longer in their considerations?

This really seems like one barrel that we don’t want to be scraping the bottom of, doesn’t it?

