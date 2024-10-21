We’re a couple weeks past the Hamas Terror Supporting, New Canadians, anniversary celebration…where for an entire year they’ve taken to Canadian streets with chants of genocide which has amplified it’s way up to the anniversary screeching for the Death of Canada…

Welp…they’ve now taken to Vandalism to share their message.

On concrete barriers, in Calgary, this was spotted today:

Which…of course would have been the next progression in their war.

Why only have the message in rallies, if you can skillfully decorate cities with your message of hate?

What completely pisses me off about this is that nobody will say a single peep…and you most likely won’t even find a story about this on Legacy Media.

However…when those opposed to Pride Flags, being painted on crosswalks, throughout cities and townships across Canada, left skid marks…investigations were held and those offenders were charged.

In comparison, in Lethbridge…a 17-year old was tracked down and hammered with mischief under $5k and is scheduled to attend youth court on November 13th of this year:

But wait…this isn’t something new.

You see…way back in 2017, because of Trudeaus Voter Base and his war on Islamophobia, had a man sentenced to 5 months in Jail, for writing on a bus stop bench:

Yet…we have known terrorists in Canada…supporting Terrorist Organizations, in Canada…for wars that have absolutely ZERO to do with Canada…chanting and now vandalizing public property with the message, “Death to Canada”.

You should be as sickened by this as I am.

Even the man who scrawled “anti-Muslim graffiti”, wasn’t asking for their DEATH.

The 17 year old who left a skid mark on a Pride Flag painted on the road…may still get jail time, if not a hefty fine…

And the media, won’t even talk about…nor will the police report on…nor will any of Parliament come out with so much as a single statement condemning vandalism, by terrorists, who are calling for the Death of Canada!

Now…to gain a full sense of what Islamophobia looks like…in comparison to what Muslims have brought to Canada…current stats show that Antisemitism has been a much larger problem, while the liberal government remains silent on this.

It’s not that they don’t actually know…there are reports available on this very thing.

Check it:

There are an average of 4x as many hate crimes on the Jewish Community, than are on the Muslim Community and it’s been this way for YEARS!

I fear that this is about to change…and not for anyone’s better.

As the Terrorist Supporting, tax burdens, are allowed to continue to amp up on their rhetoric…we’re going to see this number explode and of course, leak into other cultures and religions…hate already being shown by the Gaza Supporters being thrown at the LGBTQ2IA+ community and now against the entire country.

Canadians have a tolerance level…and when this dam bursts…things are going to get ugly.

Clearly…the HoC is more focused on creating diplomatic wars than in dealing with the wars on the streets in Canada…but unless we have this addressed, even weight of the law applied across the board…

We’re on a collision course for some serious turmoil.

Leave a comment