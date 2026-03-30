I had quite a few takeaways from the Shaun Newman Podcast - Cornerstone Event, this weekend. For the most part, I was simply blown away by the conversations and presenters.

If you missed the event, Shaun said it will be up later on this week…and it’s definitely worth the view - subscribe to Shaun Newman Podcast.

Rather than doing my own summary on it…I’ve taken some of the words and a view from 20,000 feet and am presenting it through Haver Uplay. This is part one of what I’ll be covering as the ranges of conversations - while they were all under a fairly distinct direction…just need to be given their own respective places.

Enjoy Part 1 - Remember to Remember.

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