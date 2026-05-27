Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

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DrugDiscovery's avatar
DrugDiscovery
8h

Very accurate description. BC in general and the lower mainland in particular is a place of on-paper millionaires that are uncertain whether they own their land, thanks to provincial BC supreme court, UNDRIP adoption and Federal Gov agreement with the Musquean. Eby is not kidding when he says the whole pipeline is a fantasy, and since the Province will continue marching inexorably towards becoming a socialist paradise under new ownership, I have to agree with him.

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Eric Marney's avatar
Eric Marney
6h

Every time I feel a ray of hope, it's followed soon after by the hammer of despair. I have tried to give Danielle the benefit of the doubt time and again, but she keeps shooting me in the foot along with herself.

The crackpots on the left are able to coexist with the more moderately left-minded and that voting bloc has become too much to overcome. Meanwhile we on the right continue to splinter even with sane, mature voices like Keith Wilson's. Possibly because Jeff Rath is creating Twitter (ummm, X) storms with his rants about ousting Danielle at the earliest opportunity.

This is quickly turning into a dumpster fire and the temperature could be brought down some by demanding quid pro quo from the feds before any implementation of BS carbon taxes (let alone increases), and for her to not act toward Carney the way she did when Jim Prentiss got her to sell her soul for a seat at the table. Fool me once... well, you know the rest.

I appreciate the way you're laying out our conundrum Yakk, is there light at the end of the tunnel?

By the way, just got an email saying cash is deposited in the bank for the Canadian Bread Settlement, thanks for that one too

Cheers

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