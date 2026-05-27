Yesterday in Episode One, we covered Stacking the Deck Against Yourself. Today...we talk about what awaits Alberta with the pipeline deal.



This is the literal definition of an unstoppable force meeting with an immovable object and the value of the MOU.



Stay Tuned for tomorrow when we complete this series and show what Albertans can expect for the next 5 months.

Haver Uplay

Transcripts:

Yesterday we walked through the question itself. The court ruling that started this. The psychology of how a ballot question gets built. And every move Premier Smith made at that podium that stacked the deck against herself. If you missed Episode One... go back. What we are covering this week is the most consequential conversation this province has had in its history. You want the full picture.

Today is Episode Two.

And before we get into it... there is something we want to say to you directly.

We do not make these episodes longer than they need to be. We do this because there are facts sitting in front of every person in this province right now that you are not going to find in the media your taxes pay for. And we believe you deserve to have them in a way you can actually sit with.

And yes.

It is just this important.

Before we get to the pipeline... I want you to think about something that may have already arrived at your door.

The envelope.

You know the one. It does not come with a return address that makes you want to open it quickly. It arrives with the municipal crest in the corner and a weight to it that you already recognize before you run your finger under the flap.

It is your property tax bill.

The bill you pay for the roads. The infrastructure. The essential services.

That bill has just gone up again. Somewhere around eight percent. Somewhere between two hundred and four hundred dollars on the average home.

In a cost of living crisis.

Your government has made the decision that you can still afford more.

Has your life gotten eight percent better?

Have your services increased by eight percent?

Did you just receive an eight percent raise from the same job you have worked at for the last fifteen years?

You did not. None of this happened. None if it is likely to happen.

Because what you are paying eight percent more for is a provincial education tax increase passed along through your property tax bill. Education is important. We are not making an argument against that. But that eight percent increase isn’t to make schooling eight percent better. You are paying for additional capacity and complexity from the influx of population hitting the province over the last five years… where as many as one in three of these children do not speak the language of instruction.

For a typical Calgary home... that comes to roughly three hundred and forty dollars added to your bill. And somewhere between seventy and eighty-five percent of that increase... depending on where in this province you live... came from this single provincial decision.

Your city council added about forty-nine dollars on the median home.

The rest of that bill came from the same government that is now asking you to trust a pipeline deal.

When you see the cost at the pumps.

The price at the grocery store.

And now the envelope sitting on your kitchen counter… you feel this weight.

Maybe you work in the energy sector.

Maybe you don’t.

Maybe you have followed every detail of the Premier’s deal with Mark Carney. Maybe you have not had the time.

What we are going to walk through today is how the basket being delivered to your door will most likely come back empty.

And where I want to start is not the pipeline. It is a train.

Not a train you will ever likely take. Not a train station you can reach without first booking a flight and calling an Uber on the other side.

The closest stop on this rail line is about two thousand and five hundred kilometers from where you are sitting right now.

That you are paying for.

This is the high-speed rail corridor being fast-tracked as a priority by the Mark Carney government. Running between Ontario and Quebec. Connecting the cities of the two provinces that elect the federal government. Built with federal dollars.

Your federal dollars.

Borrowed at an estimated sixty to ninety billion dollars.

Your personal share of that project... as an Albertan... is two thousand five hundred dollars.

For a train you cannot board without first spending hundreds more just to reach the platform.

Just to get to the nearest station to you.

Now.

You may not be one of the ten million Canadians living below the poverty line. You may not be one of the one in four Canadians living with food insecurity. You may not be one of the households where one in three Canadian children goes to bed hungry. You may not be one of the seventeen people going insolvent every hour of every day in Canada. You may not be one of the two point two million Canadians who line up at a food bank every month... and maybe you do not fit into the story of a homeless population in this country that has grown by three hundred and three percent. But you are somebody who goes to a grocery store. And you are already looking at the cost of every item before it goes into the cart.

And now your property taxes have gone up.

And now somebody else has signed you up for a loan you did not agree to.

You will be doing that quiet math a lot more… hoping not to become one of the other statistics I just brought to your attention.

Here in Alberta. The province you have made home. The place you may have lived your whole life… you just received some news from the Premier.

There is a new pipeline deal.

And this is significant. This may not help you tomorrow. But the idea is that if the province earns more… you pay less. That the strength of what Alberta sits on top of finally comes back to the people sitting on top of it.

But here is where things go off the rails.

The deal that was announced is not what it appears to be. It is a proposed project built on a Memorandum of Understanding. And a memorandum of understanding is not a binding agreement. The way this one is constructed… it carries less legal weight than an IOU written on a bar napkin. And it carries less commitment from the federal government than you are being led to believe… because it has conditions attached to it that were put in place to almost guarantee this never happens… or arrives so far into the future that it does nothing for the life you are actually living.

The MOU promises a new pipeline to the coast. One million barrels a day. Built and financed by the private sector.

As of this week… there is not a single private company that has agreed to build it. Not one. The organization that represents the oil companies whose workers pay into the same tax base you do… is still sitting on its hands. Still waiting for better terms on the same carbon pricing that is already showing up at your grocery store checkout.

There is no investor. There is no route filed anywhere. There is no application on any desk in any office in this country.

There is a press release. And a clock.

Now. Here is what is not making the headlines.

The only thing the Premier can actually guarantee she delivers before the referendum in October… before what may become her own leadership review in November at the UCP AGM… is not the pipeline.

It is a commitment to spend somewhere between sixteen billion and twenty-four billion dollars on carbon capture equipment. A project called the Pathways Alliance. Designed to capture emissions from oil that still has no pipe to travel through. Alberta is the only province in Canada being asked to pay this bill as a condition of getting a pipeline approved at all. One condition. One province.

That commitment does not move a single barrel. It does not lower your property tax. It does not slow down the math at the checkout.

It is a bill that arrives before the project. Payable by the province. By you.

There was a deadline attached to the carbon pricing piece of this agreement.

Both governments were supposed to have a timeline settled by April first of this year.

April first came and went.

Then on May fifteenth... both governments signed what they are calling an Implementation Agreement. And what Alberta agreed to inside that document... is a number that starts at ninety-five dollars per tonne and does not stop climbing until twenty-forty.

One hundred dollars by twenty-twenty-seven. One hundred and fifteen by twenty-thirty. One hundred and thirty by twenty-thirty-five. One hundred and forty dollars per tonne by twenty-forty.

Before this deal... Alberta had frozen its industrial carbon price at ninety-five dollars. It was the one line this province held. The one protection kept in place for the industry that pays for everything you depend on here. May fifteenth is the day that line was erased. Alberta signed a permanent escalation schedule as the price of a non-binding agreement for a pipeline with no investor.

The CEO of Cenovus… one of the largest oil companies in this province… said it plainly. Industrial carbon taxes make Alberta uncompetitive and need to go. Deloitte ran the numbers on what the current federal emissions policy costs this province. One hundred and ninety-one billion dollars in lost economic output over the next decade. Thirty thousand fewer jobs. That is not a forecast. That is a documented number built into policy that is already in place.

And Alberta just agreed to keep climbing past all of it.

The pipeline being sold as proof that the relationship has improved… is chained to a carbon price escalation that Alberta gave up to get it.

Between twenty-fifteen and twenty-twenty-four… one trillion dollars in investment left this country. That money does not return because a press conference happened. It returns when the environment that drove it out is reversed. That environment is not reversing. Every step between the wellhead and the shelf at your grocery store is getting more expensive inside a pricing structure that no other country is applying to itself.

You felt that this week.

Now let’s talk about who actually controls the gates on this pipeline. Because Ottawa saying yes is not the only yes that needs to happen.

The pipeline has to cross British Columbia to reach the coast. The Premier of British Columbia has called this project fictional. That is his word. Not ambitious. Not expensive. Fictional. He is saying it does not exist as a real project… because no one has agreed to build it and no route exists on paper anywhere in this country. British Columbia has not signed this agreement. What is being described as progress is a province with no interest in moving Alberta’s oil… running out the clock with a smile.

Before any pipeline reaches that coast… it also has to navigate a coalition of nine coastal First Nations who have built their entire economic future around keeping industrial shipping off the north coast. Carbon credits. Eco-tourism. Conservation. A pipeline through their territory does not threaten something they merely oppose. It threatens the revenue structure their communities depend on.

The Prime Minister flew to Prince Rupert in January to meet with them personally. He made the trip. He sat down across the table. He came home without a resolution. Their answer was a four word statement.

A no is a no.

And if somehow the pipeline gets built and reaches the coast… the tanker ban is still there. The northern BC moratorium that prevents oil tankers from operating on that coastline. Ottawa’s total written commitment to address it… in the bar napkin agreement we just walked through… is one word.

Consider.

Not will. Not has. Consider. Adjusting.

Every obstacle in front of this project… the absent investor… the carbon capture bill that arrives before any pipeline does… the Premier of BC saying it does not exist… the coastal nations who told the Prime Minister no in person… the tanker ban with a single word attached to it… these are not a run of bad luck.

This is what a deal looks like when it was designed to run out the clock.

Now. Let’s talk about the timer. Because this is where it gets very specific.

July first of this year… Alberta submits the pipeline application to the federal Major Projects Office. October first… the federal government aims to designate it as a project of national interest. And September first… twenty-twenty-seven… is the target date for the federal government to issue the final conditions document. The approval for design and construction to begin.

That is the jackpot. That is the best possible outcome. Not oil flowing. Not a pipeline in the ground. Not your property taxes lower or the grocery bill lighter. A document. A piece of paper that says someone is allowed to start building something.

September first. Twenty-twenty-seven.

The provincial election is October eighteenth. Twenty-twenty-seven.

Forty-seven days later.

The Premier walks into that election… at best… holding an approval document for a project that will not flow oil until twenty-thirty-three or twenty-thirty-four at the earliest. Nearly a decade from where you are standing right now.

And here is where I want to bring back that two thousand five hundred dollars.

The same two thousand five hundred dollars you are contributing toward the Ontario and Quebec high-speed rail line you will never board. Take that money. Every cent of it. And spend it on Lotto Max tickets instead.

Four hundred and seventeen plays. Roughly sixteen hundred lines of seven numbers.

Your expected return on that investment is approximately twelve hundred and fifty dollars. You lose about half. That is the statistical reality of the lottery.

But given that David Eby has publicly called this pipeline a fantasy… given that the federal government has spent the last year actively funding every single obstacle standing between Alberta and that coast… given that no private company has committed… that the carbon deadline was missed and then locked in an escalation schedule that climbs for fifteen years… that the only deliverable on the calendar before November is a multi-billion dollar carbon capture bill.

Winning the Lotto Max jackpot with your two thousand five hundred dollars is a more likely outcome than this pipeline delivering anything meaningful to your life before you walk into a voting booth.

The jackpot odds are roughly one in thirty-three million per line. With sixteen hundred lines… your odds of hitting the jackpot are about one in twenty thousand.

Those odds are still better than this.

That is not pessimism. That is the math of everything we just walked through.

Here is how the two possible outcomes play out from where you are sitting.

If the impossible happens… if this pipeline clears every gate… Mark Carney stands at a podium and takes the win. Federal government delivers for Canada. The Premier of Alberta… who spent a year and a half asking her strongest supporters to stand down and trust her… watches from the edge of the stage.

This will be just like the transmountain pipeline expansion deal. A deal that was already funded privately. An expansion that was already planned and agreed upon. A deal that was bought by the federal government to keep them from being sued. One that took an additional six years to build and came in at six times that budget. Where you got the bill and are still paying that bill. But where the provinces that receive equalization hold it over your head like they did you a favor.

If it fails… and everything we just walked through tells you which direction this goes…

She walks into October eighteenth with nothing to show for it.

And here is what that means for you.

The people who keep voting Liberal keep receiving the transfer payments that come from the people who do not. Albertans’. That has been the arrangement your whole working life in this province. Your money goes east. It comes back as policy designed to work against everything you have built here.

Mark Carney did not build this deal to help Alberta. He built a scenario where if the impossible happens… he claims the credit. And if it fails… he may hold the province.

Because here is what happens when her base… the hundreds of thousands who showed up at parking lots and highway turnoffs and meeting rooms in towns that will never make the evening news… if those people stood down for a year and a half… waited through two votes… and walked away with nothing…

That base splinters.

And a splintered conservative base in Alberta is how this province ends up governed by something that looks nothing like the values that have defined life here for generations.

It ends up with another NDP government. One that supports climate alarmism. One that in a single four year term of sitting increased your taxes ninety seven times and increased the provincial debt by seventy four billion dollars. One that chased away so many energy jobs that they told Albertans to go work in another province… and one where their green job creation was a program to change showerheads and lightbulbs.

And right on cue... there are voices telling you the referendum is what is scaring away business investment.

Not the trillion dollars that left this country between twenty-fifteen and twenty-twenty-four. Not the carbon pricing schedule that was locked in on May fifteenth. Not Deloitte’s one hundred and ninety-one billion dollar number. Not Eby calling it fictional. Not the Prime Minister coming home empty-handed from Prince Rupert.

They blame the referendum. The one where they got four hundred thousand petition signatures to make happen and now blame the premier for respecting the voices of those people.

Premier Smith has tied herself at the ankles and entered into a foot race with people who are already telling you she cannot win because they are already campaigning against the prosperity of this province.

Every voice in Ottawa will tell you Canada is stronger with Alberta. And they are not wrong. They get twenty billion dollars per year from us for their own personal distribution through equalization from Alberta.

But the other side of this…that they don’t want to mention is that Alberta will always be weaker and poorer inside of this federation that takes its earnings and stands in the way of its future. That is not a grievance. That is the math of your whole working life in this province.

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Now here’s the big picture.

Suppose every miracle lines up. The investor appears. Pathways commits. BC steps aside. The coastal nations change their answer. The tanker ban lifts. The carbon deal gets done. The approval lands September first twenty-twenty-seven. The pipeline flows by twenty-thirty-four.

More royalties. More jobs. More revenue coming into the province you live in. Real things that matter to real people.

Where does that money go?

The equalization formula does not change because Alberta built a pipeline.

Since two thousand and seven… Alberta has contributed two hundred and forty-four billion dollars to the equalization pool. The provinces on the receiving end are the same provinces whose governments have spent years voting against this pipeline… calling Alberta’s oil dirty.

More Alberta oil through the system means more Alberta revenue flowing through a formula built to move money out of this province and into provinces that vote against it. Every time.

The people Alberta pays… vote against Alberta.

A pipeline does not fix that. A pipeline feeds it.

And remember the train.

The sixty to ninety billion dollar corridor connecting the two provinces that elect the federal government… the two provinces receiving equalization funded by Alberta… two thousand five hundred dollars of yours… not a stop reachable from here without a plane.

Those provinces are building their future with your money. While the deal that was supposed to build yours sits on a bar napkin with a single word where a commitment should be.

The only answer that changes the arithmetic underneath all of this is this province keeping what this province produces. Not sharing the upside of a deal with a federation that ignored sixty-one point seven percent of Alberta voters when they asked for something far simpler than a pipeline.

And that brings us to October nineteenth.

Not the election. Not the UCP AGM in November. October nineteenth.

That is the only moment where you have been given any actual power over any of this. Not the pipeline. Not the carbon capture commitment. Not the equalization formula. Not what Carney does at a press conference. This.

A referendum to hold a referendum.

But do not hand that back cheaply. This is still a better alternative to the deal that the premier just signed up for.

Alberta does not need more symbolic pipelines to nowhere. Alberta needs real control over its own resources, its own revenues, and its own future.

Episode Three drops tomorrow. We have covered the question. We have covered the deal. Now we will cover the reaction and what things will look like for the next five months of your life in Alberta.

And now you see the Big Picture…