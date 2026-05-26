Last week, Premier Smith made an announcement. A Tenth question being added to the October 19th Referendum...maybe an 11th question too.



I don't know. Nobody knows.



But one thing that is clear to see...the rest of her announcement was stacking the deck and then switching seats.

Haver Uplay

Transcripts:

Yesterday... we gave you the map. A preview of this week. A referendum about whether to hold a referendum... and we told you it was going to take three episodes to walk through it properly.

And I am sure it is not lost on you that we needed a separate episode just to introduce the episodes. To talk about a referendum about having a referendum.

But there is just too much to cover in a single sitting.

Today is Episode One.

We are calling it... Stacking the Deck Against Yourself.

Stacking the deck is manipulating or arranging a situation to create an unfair advantage or disadvantage. The phrase comes from cheating at cards. Someone secretly orders the deck before the game starts. Typically... it works in the deck stackers favor.

So when we look at what Premier Smith announced at that press conference... and we see the moves she made at that podium... it leaves you with one very specific question.

Why would anyone stack the deck against themselves.

Let’s start with the focus of the announcement. The referendum question and why this question exists at all.

Just over a week ago, an Alberta judge struck down the Stay Free Alberta separation petition. The ruling found that citizens seeking a referendum had not adequately consulted with First Nations bands about the potential effect on their treaty rights.

Nobody has yet adequately explained how rights are affected by asking a question. The removal of rights... by any reasonable definition... is when decisions are made without questions being asked and without the consent of the people who would be asked those questions.

Yet… here we are.

Smith called it what it was. An erroneous decision that interferes with the democratic rights of hundreds of thousands of Albertans.

Her government is appealing. But the appeal will take many months... possibly years. And in the meantime, that court decision is binding law in Alberta.

So Premier Smith found another way.

The full question that will meet Albertans on October nineteenth reads: Should Alberta remain a province of Canada... or should the Government of Alberta commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada?

This is an odd question. Because when you sit with it... nobody really knows how to answer it.

Answering yes means Alberta should remain a province of Canada. But it also means the Government of Alberta should commence the legal process toward a binding referendum on separation.

Two questions. One answer. Two completely opposite destinations.

A confused voter does not produce a clear mandate. And an unclear question can only deliver exactly this.

Now... before we go further... let’s talk about the psychology of how these questions are built. Because it matters.

If you walk into any retail store in Canada and the clerk at the front asks you... “Can I help you find anything?”

Your instant reaction is no. I am just looking.

The sale has left the building before the customer walks four feet into the store.

Retail professionals figured this out decades ago. They do not ask that question anymore. They are coached to ask something different. Are you looking for yourself or for someone else? That one shift takes the customer away from the immediate no and opens a conversation.

Both sides of this debate understand this psychology. They built their questions so a yes vote is the positive answer.

The separatist framing: yes means leave. Clean. In positive agreement with the outcome.

The federalist framing: yes means stay. Clean. Positive agreement.

And when you look at the first nine questions already on the October nineteenth ballot... they follow the exact same pattern. All designed to draw a yes. Like breadcrumbs... each one leading to the next.

Smith’s combined question breaks that psychology entirely. It asks yes to mean two opposite things at the same time.

And that is not clever. That is confusing.

A confused voter does not produce a clear mandate. So either this question gets split... or it becomes two separate questions. Neither of which needs to meet the Clarity Act threshold on its own. Neither of which is a definitive action toward separation. But one of which can lead to a proper referendum... and one that cannot be challenged in the courts.

That is not going to be a simple fix. But it is a necessary one.

Now. Here is what is worth noting about where part of this question came from.

The first part comes from Thomas Lukaszuk, Forever Canadian question, which reads: Do you agree that Alberta should remain in Canada?

Simple. Direct.

And on its own, it does not meet the thresholds of the Clarity Act and cannot by itself lead to a binding referendum. We have covered this. You already know this.

But here is what matters about that question specifically.

When this question was in play... when it was circulating... when it was gathering its four hundred thousand signatures and working its way toward the ballot...

The First Nations chiefs who shut down the Stay Free Alberta question said nothing.

Nothing.

No opposition. No consultation requests. No temper tantrums. No court filings.

Nothing.

That question ran completely unopposed.

Apparently... a question proposed in the summer of last year was not a constitutional concern. A question proposed this winter, became a constitutional crisis demanding emergency hearings.

Now that the Premier has put the unopposed question on the referendum the First Nations chiefs are up in arms.

And we have talked about this before. If you want a seat at the provincial table... you do not get to choose which arguments you are going to sit in on.

You do not get to wield the judicial shield when it is convenient... and put it away when it is not. Because this weaponizes protection into an instrument of war. The shield becomes a sword.

Laws that are not applied equally are not laws at all.

Now. Let’s talk about what else the Premier said at that podium.

Because this is where she starts stacking the deck.

There are three things she said that we are going to look at today.

The relationship with the federal government is better under the Mark Carney Liberals. Her decision to campaign against separation. And the ask she is making to the hundreds of thousands of Albertans whose fight brought us to this point.

Let’s start with the relationship.

Premier Smith said at that press conference that the relationship with the federal government has improved under the Carney Liberals. A world of difference better, her exact words.

And I want to be fair here. Some things have genuinely moved. The Impact Assessment Act... the federal law Alberta fought as unconstitutional overreach into provincial resource jurisdiction... the Supreme Court agreed with Alberta. Key sections were struck down. That was a real win. The oil and gas production cap... dropped. The net-zero electricity regulations... suspended. These are real outcomes that came from real fights.

But let us be very clear about something.

Those outcomes did not come from a good relationship. They came from Alberta refusing to accept a bad one.

The Sovereignty Act... Bill One of this government... was passed for one specific reason. To give Alberta the legal tools to refuse enforcement of federal laws deemed harmful or unconstitutional. That legislation exists because Premier Smith knows... has always known... that the federal government cannot simply be trusted to respect provincial jurisdiction.

That Bill is still in place.

You do not keep a loaded contingency plan on the shelf because the relationship is good.

And the fights that have not been won are still running. The Gun Grab challenge. The Impact Assessment Act. Carbon Tax on heating oil exemption. The judicial appointment tension where the Premier has threatened to withhold funding for new federal judges and is seeking a constitutional amendment.

Active. Ongoing. Not resolved.

You do not sue someone you are in a better relationship with. That is not how agreements work. That is not how trust works. That is not how any functioning relationship between governments operates.

And there is more.

For years, Premier Smith has been asking Ottawa for one specific number. Alberta’s contribution to the Canada Pension Plan. What has this province paid in. What is it owed. A clear accounting of where Albertans’ retirement money has gone.

Ottawa has not provided it.

She has now stated publicly that Alberta may have to go to the courts to get it. To sue the same federal government she is telling Albertans has become a better partner... just to see a number on a spreadsheet.

Alberta has also asked Ottawa for a second number. An exit figure. What would it cost Alberta to leave. What does the accounting look like on the other side of the door. A straightforward question for a government that is staging a referendum about exactly that possibility.

Ottawa will not give them that number either.

You do not withhold basic financial information from a partner you trust. You do not force a province to threaten legal action to access the math behind its own retirement contributions. A better relationship does not look like this.

And then there is this.

Three pieces of gender and parental rights legislation. Passed by Alberta’s elected legislature. Legislation that reflects the stated values of a clear majority of this province. Blocked through injunction. Not by another elected government. By a federally funded organization, using the courts to override what Alberta’s elected representatives had passed.

Premier Smith had to invoke the Notwithstanding clause. Not once. Not twice.

Three times. In a single sitting.

A triple application, covering all three pieces of legislation simultaneously, because a federally funded organization was using the judicial system to dismantle what the people of this province voted to put in place.

That happened.

And Albertans are supposed to believe that the relationship is better?

Now... Premier Smith also said at that press conference that the relationship has improved not just with Ottawa... but with the other provinces. That things are stronger across the board.

So let’s go to those provinces.

The pipeline... the one being presented as the crown jewel of this improved relationship has to pass through British Columbia. The province David Eby runs. The coast Alberta needs if any of this pipeline is ever going to mean anything.

This is what David Eby said this week. Quoting directly: “As a country, it’s time to stop rewarding bad behaviour. It cannot be the case that the projects that get prioritized in Canada are those where a premier threatens to leave the country.”

That is the pipeline partner.

Doug Ford had thoughts too. He said Premier Smith is using the referendum to protect her... and again, quoting directly... “thirty percent base.”

And Prime Minister Carney... the man presenting himself to Alberta as the federal ally who made this pipeline possible... called the referendum a “dangerous bluff.”

Seven hundred thousand Albertans’ signed petitions requesting a democratic voice on this question. The response from her partners was that it is a reward for bad behaviour. A base play. A bluff.

That is not a better relationship. That is the same relationship... with different talking points around it.

And the pipeline conversation gets very specific very fast. That is exactly where we are going tomorrow.

But for today... let’s talk about the ask.

Premier Smith ended her address by speaking directly to the hundreds of thousands of Albertans’ who signed the Stay Free Alberta petition. She called them proud and loyal Albertans’. She said she empathizes with them and understands why they feel the way they do.

And then she asked them to trust her. To believe the tide has turned. That we are winning.

She said Alberta’s oil sands went from a national target to a national treasure. That pipelines went from impossible to a national imperative. That the NDP was electorally annihilated. That the federal Liberals under Prime Minister Carney have adopted most of Alberta’s positions on energy and resource development.

And she may be right about the political story. That fight was real. That ground was hard-won. Nobody here is dismissing what has been built.

But here is what that ask looks like from the pumps.

While Premier Smith is out at those Alberta Next townhall rooms telling Albertans’ the tide has turned... Albertans’ are still paying thirteen cents a litre in provincial gas tax every time they fill up.

Manitoba... which receives equalization money funded in no small part by Alberta... cut their provincial gas tax to twelve and a half cents. Permanently.

Ontario cut theirs to nine cents. Permanently.

Mark Carney removed the federal consumer carbon tax.

Danielle Smith has not touched the provincial gas tax.

Equalization takes money from Alberta and sends it to other provinces. Those provinces turn around and cut the cost of living for their own residents at the pump. Alberta pays in. Alberta keeps paying.

And the provincial budget... is over budget.

So while Albertans’ are watching their gas and groceries cost more... while they are watching their equalization dollars give relief to residents of other provinces... she is out on the townhall circuit with a provincial budget that is over budget... using those same provincial resources to campaign against the democratic question she just defended their right to vote on.

That is not what a referendum is for. That is not what a townhall is for. These are meant to understand what Albertans’ actually think. It is not a campaign stage for a Premier who has already decided the answer.

Three hundred thousand people signed the Stay Free Alberta petition. Not because they missed the memo on Alberta’s political fight. They carried it.

Let’s run the numbers on who they are.

In the last provincial election, one point seven six million Albertans’ voted. Roughly sixty percent of the registered voter base. Three hundred thousand is twenty percent of the people who actually showed up to vote.

One in five.

Apply it to the UCP base specifically.

The UCP received fifty two point six percent of the vote in that election. Approximately nine hundred and twenty six thousand votes. That is the base that elected this government.

Three hundred thousand is roughly one in three of those voters.

One. In. Three.

People who came out. In winter. To a roadside turnoff along a highway. To a parking lot. To a meeting room in a small town that did not make the news. And signed their name.

The majority of them are from rural Alberta. The most conservative base in this province. The people who have delivered conservative governments in almost every election this province has ever held.

Look at the provincial map. Where does the UCP hold seats? Not in Edmonton. Not in the urban core of Calgary. In rural Alberta. Constituency after constituency that does not make the evening news... but shows up on election day and keeps this government in power.

Without the rural base... Rachel Notley is still Premier of Alberta. Full stop.

Now consider this number.

In twenty-twenty-one... sixty one point seven percent of Albertans’ voted in a provincial referendum to remove equalization from the Canadian Constitution.

Premier Smith is Not talking about this. Nobody is talking about this. Because as it turns out… this is not a partisan question.

That is Albertans’ returning a verdict on their relationship with Ottawa. And Ottawa’s response to that verdict... was to acknowledge the result... and proceed as though it had not happened.

Not a single dollar of equalization changed. Not a single formula was touched. The vote was real. The result was real. The response from Ottawa was silence.

And now Premier Smith is asking those same Albertans’ to go back to the process. To trust that this time... it will land differently. That the same federal relationship that ignored sixty one point seven percent... is now ready to honor whatever Albertans’ say on October nineteenth.

And Premier Smith is asking those people to stand down. On the strength of a pipeline deal that has an industrial carbon price target attached to it and a deadline that was already missed. We will get to all of that tomorrow.

Now here’s the big picture.

The Alberta Next Panel. The townhalls Premier Smith ran over the last couple of years. Those are the rooms where she built her referendum. Where Albertans’ told her what they wanted. Where the nine referendum questions that will appear alongside this question on October nineteenth were born. Every one of those nine questions targets the federal government’s relationship with this province. Every one of them came out of those rooms. She asked. They answered. She built a government around those answers.

And now she is going back to those same rooms.

Same format. Same face across the table. Same communities that showed up and told her exactly what they needed.

To campaign for the other side.

She used the townhall to build the referendum against federal overreach. She is now using the townhall to campaign for the federation that created the overreach.

Same rooms. Same tool. Different direction.

Every move we covered today points at the same thing.

The Sovereignty Act is still on the shelf. Because Ottawa still cannot be trusted.

Active lawsuits are still running. Because you do not sue a partner you have a better relationship with.

Ottawa will not hand over the CPP numbers. So she has to threaten to sue them just to see the math behind Albertans’ own retirement contributions. To their own pension fund.

The Notwithstanding clause invoked three times in a single sitting... while a federally funded organization tried to dismantle what Alberta’s legislature passed.

Her federal partners called seven hundred thousand Albertans’ a negotiating tool. A base play. A bluff.

The provincial gas tax has not moved... while equalization recipients used Alberta’s money to cut theirs.

And sixty one point seven percent of Albertans’ already returned a verdict on their relationship with Ottawa. A clear majority. Not a fringe. A majority. And Ottawa treated it like it had not happened.

Every single one of those things points at the same conclusion.

The relationship between Alberta and Canada… is not a strong one. Not the one that Premier Smith is selling. Her actions. Her referendum questions. The lawsuits. Challenging the ruling on the Stay Free Alberta petition.

We’re all put in place by a Premier who has stacked the deck and has now changed seats at the table she built.

And now you see the Big Picture...

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HaVer UpLay... Signing out.

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