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Glenn Keetley's avatar
Glenn Keetley
20m

Smith has now painted herself into a corner, agreeing to hold a referendum on a referendum? Has she lit a fuse on something that she cannot contain? If Smith holds anymore town hall meetings, the separatists are going to let her have it and rightfully so, l predict a lot of yelling and name calling, is she pulling a bait & switch? And more so, are her days as leader numbered?

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wanderer's avatar
wanderer
1h

What a mess!! Of course at the 11th hour! Carney is NEVER agreeing to a pipeline! But he wants the very expensive, useless carbon recapturing! All for his interests in Brookfield!!! And he certainly wont allow alberta to separate! And lose all ab money?? Not going to happen!

How is he not in jail??

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