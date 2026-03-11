Well friends, it’s official.

The great AFL-backed, ANDP-cheered, “Ready to Resist” revolution to topple Danielle Smith in her own riding has concluded in another spectacular failure.

Final score:

Out of the roughly 12,000 signatures that they needed - they got 2,300.

After three months of efforts and giving out free donuts to people who’d sign.

The people who continue to call us a “fringe minority”, claiming this was the ‘Hub of Resistance’, are getting a wake up call and not just from their alarm clocks this morning.

Fringe minority.

They threw this around wildly on people who didn’t want to become lab rats in the worlds largest medical experiment…and then:

They used it on the truckers.

They use it on anyone who questions their gender ideology.

They use it on anyone who wants parental rights.

They used it on anyone who doesn’t think chemically sterilizing kids is healthcare.

They use it on anyone who supports this government.

Fringe minority. Pffffffffffft!

Heather VanSnick gathered 2,300 people in a riding of tens of thousands to sign a petition against the woman who just won that same riding by a landslide.

The petition against Education Minister Nicolaides - 6,500 signatures. Needed 16,006. In his own riding.

Culture Minister Tanya Fir’s petitioner gathered 2,000 out of 13,000 needed.

Rajan Sawhney’s petitioner got 3,400 out of nearly 15,000.

Adriana LaGrange’s petitioner: 2,400 out of 11,000.

Twenty of the twenty-four recall petitions against UCP MLAs have not even came close.

And Gil McGowan, who stood up at the Ironworkers Hall in Edmonton in October and bellowed that their “common purpose is to topple this government”, launching his “Ready to Resist” campaign with talk of 350,000 workers walking off the job in a general strike.

350,000.

They couldn’t get 12,000 people in the Premier’s own riding to sign a piece of paper.

That’s your fringe minority right there.

That’s the actual size of the ANDP resistance. That’s what “Ready to Resist” looks like when the rubber meets the road.

The only thing they’re ‘resisting’ is logic and the will of a Conservative Base in Alberta.

But of course the petition organizer didn’t see it that way, stating that 2,300 signatures sends “a powerful message” and that it showed “there are many people that don’t feel represented.”

Suuuuuuuuuuure.

2,300 out of a riding that cast 13,000 votes is a very powerful message, but not the message that they should be receiving and definitely not the one they’ve been casting.

She also said “we created a movement of people who want dignity and representation and safety for everyone.”

Whatever the fuck that’s supposed to mean…

This entire recall campaign, all 26 petitions, all the AFL organizing, all the McGowan theatrics, all the Nenshi grandstanding and all the “historic resistance” language was the ANDP’s attempt to manufacture a crisis that Albertans refused to show up for.

They called us the fringe minority.

And then couldn’t fill a junior high gymnasium’s worth of signatories to recall the Premier of Alberta.

[Insert hysterical laughter here]

Every single move this crowd has made since 2023 has evaporated on contact.

And the polling backs it up. UCP at 49%. ANDP at 36%. Rural Alberta: 70% to 15%.

That 15%...that’s your fringe minority.

But hey, if it makes them feel any better…

They can keep calling us a fringe minority.

We’ll keep winning elections.

