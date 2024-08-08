It's been around 2 full days since we'd been alerted that there were a couple of baddies roaming the rural southern part of Alberta and have only updated on this situation within the last hour, still giving no description of the culprits.

To get an idea of what we know...it's still very little.

We know:

That it is most likely at least 2 guys...who may or may not be travelling together, or maybe have split ways to avoid detection;

We know they are armed and have already shot 2 people, killing one:

We know that they have a flare for stealing multiples of vehicles, with perhaps a penchant for trucks:

But sadly, this is it.

There are rumors floating around regarding their race, but without confirmation...I'd hate to steer people in the wrong direction...so, instead of this, why not move on to what we may assume, by way of trends and statistics:

They are already habitual criminals, known to both city police and RCMP;

Are most likely out on bail or are on probation or some other version of early release;

Are most likely Not-Caucasian;

Are not permitted to be in the possession of firearms;

Are most likely carrying illegal or unregistered firearms;

Have nothing left to lose;

Will not be apprehended without an altercation that may even result in a shootout.

One of the victims of these 2 - the person who'd survived being shot in the arm, was rumored to have pulled over to assist these 2 men with a flat tire, when was shot. Meaning...he should be able to provide some base description of them, including gender, which we should most likely be able to assume was at least one man, if not both being men.

From last week, through a Townhall with Premier Smith, we'd learned that the RCMP is short staffed by around 600 officers, which would account for approximately 20% of their field manpower.

But even with this shortage, maybe even especially because of it...when the RCMP reach out to the public with updates and requests to "remain vigilant", we should at very least have an idea of what we need to be vigilant of, by at bare minimum A DESCRIPTION!

4 Long Years ago, on the other side of the country, we'd learned about what failures in communications from the RCMP could lead to. From this Mass Murder situation, 22 people had lost their lives only for this to be wildly driven in political directions regarding firearm possessions by the Liberal Government. While we cannot be sure how many lives could have been saved using the SMS Emergency Messaging that was available at the time, still available now...we absolutely know that 22 lives were lost not using it.

I am a 'Back the Blue', type person as opposed to the 'Defund the Police', because given the world that the Liberals have thrust us into, where Canadians are no longer feeling safe in their community, I believe it to be better to support them rather than bust their moral even further by being opposed.

Over the most recent years, either myself or my family have been witness to or victims of:

Personal Vehicular Theft;

Vehicular Theft in the community, investigated by the RCMP because the truck stolen was recovered in RCMP jurisdiction - with a burned corpse in the back;

Cybercrimes - including the loss of funds, identity and online accounts;

Vehicles being robbed, including my granddaughters stroller;

Attempted House Break In - Invasion, my youngest sons home;

Break In and Theft over $1000 - my neighbor;

1 armed robbery;

1 physical altercation during a petty theft;

4 retailers being robbed while we were on-site;

Gang fights, resulting in a friend being hospitalized with both sides of his jaw broken;

Catalytic Converter Theft - in the community;

Neighbors who set alarms to remind them to lock their vehicles nightly;

A sexual assault, in front of my oldest sons home - where he is the father of my 2 granddaughters;

Several businesses victimized through smash and grab;

Prior to the Trudeau rein of terror on Canadians...our little community did have a rash of thefts, if memory serves, about 20 years ago...where somebody was stealing garden hoses and sprinklers out of back yards. We'd hear of the occasional bike theft in the community, but certainly nothing like what we witness now.

Back the Blue - Hell Yes!

But with that said, if our backing of the blue only results in higher amounts of parking tickets and speed violations - through camera, it's going to become difficult to continue to do so.

Our city and province are responsible for our safety and thanks to the Catch and Release - Federal Government - Failures, failures on staffing, a message to ignore these crimes due to volumes that will most likely not result in convictions...Canadians are clearly not getting these essential services that we need to feel safe.

We need to focus on this and make it our priority.

Until we have this wrapped up and brought back to reasonable...these people have no business spending our hard earned taxes on vanity projects that serve few, while watching the many suffer.

