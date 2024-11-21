Like you, I’ve been keeping eye on Liberal MP and Cabinet Minister ‘Cocaine Randy’ Boissonnault and his fraudulent business dealings…

But let’s be clear here, claiming to be of Indigenous Heritage to get business deals is FRAUD.

There is simply no question…and evidence that can be found publicly on this…his rants about being treated differently as a child because of his aboriginal heritage…dressing up in costumes that would make Trudeau, Proud…

Really makes him the Elizabeth Warren - Fauxcahontas, of the North.

As coined by (I believe) Sheila Gunn Reid from Rebel Media - in relation to this fraud and dealings with a cocaine dealer - Coke-ahontas - which is seemingly hilarious and accurate…

But all of the mockery and celebration behind his stepping aside is absolutely meaningless, is a complete Nothing Burger and has less meat than these:

Reason being…he’s only stepped aside from his role in Cabinet and as the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development, and Official Languages.

Being fired for being an abysmal failure at these jobs would be as big of news, if not bigger…because he’s only agreed to step aside from these, not admit his fraud or failures.

He’s still a sitting Member of Parliament, still gets a paycheque - from the people he defrauded, not forgetting a tidy pension at the end of his term - should he choose to run again and actually win.

The hypocrisy of these assholes tho…

Trudeau, giving the First Nations $28 Billion Dollars, calling for a New Federal Holiday for Truth and Reconciliation - and then using this day to take off to Tofino to Surf…

Forcing his own Indigenous MP - Jody Wilson-Rebould - out of Cabinet, for her investigation into SNC Lavalin…

And then Randy, not sure if he was Cree or Metis, ‘Strong Eagleman’ Boissonnault…

Screwing the First Nations out of contracts set aside for them…

Screwing taxpayers over…

Punishing all taxpaying Canadians for the sins of their governing…while they walk away Scott Free…

This is the story.

Not the Nothingburger in Randy “Stepping Aside”…from a few bucks and cabinet positions he was terrible at to begin with.

Pfffffffffffft!

Leave a comment