Appreciating that this is still the Holiday Season, Christmas Parties and Family Gatherings in full effect…

And because nobody wants to hear me prattle on for hours at a time…

I reached out to Rachel Parker - or as you may have known her Rachel Emmanuel, from True North to dive into her departure from iPolitics…following pressure from the recently cabbaged Deputy PM and Finance Minister - Chyrstia - asspicker - Freeland, following one of her posts on X:

And for a little dive into this story from 2022, you can click →Here or the image above.

But in all honesty, while this seems like a terrible situation…it’s resulted in Rachel becoming a the Host of the Rachel Parker Show & Rachel and the Republic for True North…

Writer, Podcaster and Zoomer…

You see…as Legacy continues to slash their own budgets, wrists and throats, propping up the government narrative, we need strong voices and incredible people like Rachel Parker to be un-restrained, un-apologetic and have full information, disclosure and stories - un-restrained.

So…Tune in on Thursday.

7:30-8:30 - Calgary Time…

And listen to what she’s got to say.

Rachel Parker

True North

True North Website

