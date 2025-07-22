Twenty-three business owners in Quebec are suing the federal government for $300 million over delays in issuing Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) permits.

Their claim?

That Ottawa’s failure to deliver cheap, exploitable labour has put their businesses in jeopardy.

But in reality, this isn’t a lawsuit about labour shortages. It’s about entitlement. It’s about a group of business elites demanding that the Canadian taxpayer subsidize their refusal to pay fair wages or build sustainable staffing models.

This, all while Canada is facing an employment crisis:

Youth unemployment is at its highest since the 2009 global economic collapse, with nearly 1 in 5 students unable to find work.

At the same time, 20% of all jobs in Canada are now filled by temporary foreign workers.

Let that sink in.

Almost a 1 for 1 swap!

These businesses claim they "can't find workers." What they really mean is, they can't find Canadians willing to work for substandard wages in increasingly unstable working conditions. Rather than invest in wages, training, or benefits, they want foreign labour shipped in on demand then have the gall to sue when they can't get it fast enough.

And this is all unfolding in Quebec, a province that has intentionally slowed immigration to “protect its culture”. The same political machine that limited immigration inflow is now being hounded by the business class who funded those policies, as they realize they’ve choked off their own access to low-wage labour.

They’re reaping what they sowed. Sad-face economics.

But it gets worse.

While crying poor, Quebec remains the #1 recipient of equalization payments in Canada, taking in more than 50% of all equalization dollars ever disbursed in the history of the program. All of this, while carrying the second-highest provincial debt load in North America.

That’s right.

Quebec, long subsidized by provinces like Alberta and Saskatchewan, is now demanding federal compensation because they can't access foreign workers, even while locking out Canadians from those same jobs.

It’s absurd and completely offensive.

And it should infuriate every Canadian taxpayer.

The cruelty of it all?

Our own youth are being sidelined, denied jobs, denied entry-level opportunities, denied the chance to build work experience because the market has been flooded with short-term, low-wage labour options businesses prefer. In many cases, teenagers living a block from a business can’t get hired, while a TFW is flown in to take the job.

Meanwhile, some of these same youth are being turned away from local schools due to enrolment caps, while these businesses claim we “don’t have enough people.” The disconnect is staggering.

The TFW program, once a tool of last resort, has been twisted into a first-choice business strategy for cutting costs and avoiding accountability. And now, rather than adapt to economic reality, 23 companies are asking the courts to force the federal government to bankroll their failure.

Here’s the bottom line…

If your business can’t survive without flooding the country with foreign workers and actively excluding your fellow Canadians, you don’t have a business. You have a subsidy addiction.

Canadians deserve better than this.

And especially, so do our youth, who are being priced out of the job market by a race to the bottom.

This lawsuit should be tossed out with the same arrogance it was filed with: