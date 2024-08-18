I get that moving to an entirely Alberta Based Political arena, would lose me a lot of followers, given the reach that I have across Canada and through various other countries…so, don’t have an intention of doing this, may launch a separate stack/account based on this if not just keeping a majority of additional conversations in the mix.

Thing is…having attended several events and looped in with a lot of others of influence and activity, recognize that ‘WE THE PEOPLE’ are seeing an incredible opportunity, where I don’t believe others realize.

This isn’t necessarily just in the Province of Alberta and not specific to Canada at all…While I’ll be directly pointed on Alberta as my focus, want to lend some perspective that can be adopted more globally.

You see, there are no shortages of stupid conversations going on, that nobody but the seemingly political elite want to be having.

Who…inside of their city, province, country asked for conversations on allowing:

15 Minute Cities?

Bicycle lanes?

Pedestrian only traffic in communities?

Banning of single use plastics?

Blanket Rezoning?

Carbon Taxes?

Mass and unsustainable immigration?

Funding of wars on the other side of the planet?

Allowing for terrorist supporting organizations to protest our streets?

Restrictions on Freedoms of Expression or Speech?

Rights to own firearms?

Vanity projects over infrastructure?

Starving our population to feed others?

DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion)?

Sexualization of Children in school systems?

Keeping secrets from parents?

Legalization and Taxpayer funded illicit drugs to addicts?

Tampons inside of men’s washrooms?

Allowing Men who identify as women, to compete in Women’s Sports?

Unreliable and more expensive energy options?

Medical Tyranny?

NOBODY!

And I’m going to say that while there may be some support on these, the vast majority comes out of tribal political support and are based on really stupid conversations and even worse rationalizations.

We can all comment on how incredible stupid these conversations are.

Can all hop onto soapboxes, force conversations with friend/family and community, can take to social media with our rage…but what has this accomplished?

ZIP!

That’s what it’s done.

Now…I want to introduce the inverse of this…where, with proper support and representation, we’ve begun to see the introductions of conversations that we’d actually want to be a part of and were instrumental in initiating.

The last provincial election, while successful in seeing a Conservative government elected…seen the loss of 14 UCP Seats and somewhat of a divided party on topics of conversation. Who asked the UCP to double the population of the province for Political Clout?

Who asked them for Sharia Mortgages?

Who hasn’t been asking for more conversations around the Scamdemic, the negative impacts of genetic altering jabs, an Alberta based Pension Plan?

Answers and accountability from the Government?

In working with Calgary-Lougheed Constituency Association - and their elected Member of Legislative Assembly - Eric Bouchard, President of the Board - Darrell Komick, their entire CA Board, all of their constituents - plus…the masses that they’ve been able to assemble from outside of their CA, I’ve been fortunate enough to be invited to a lot of their conversations and welcomed into their community and in this, have seen some amazing things happening.

A conversation on the Alberta Pension Plan;

The Injection of Truth, conversation with medical professionals around CONVID and the Jabs;

Their growth supporting conversations that Calgarians and Albertans want to have;

Premier Smith showing up to be forced into the right conversations.

Now, don’t get me wrong here…a mass revolt against Smith serves nobody, but directional conversation and support through MLAs and their CAs, absolutely does.

And this is exactly what Lougheed is doing.

Despite the fact that the Premier wasn’t able to answer all of the questions posed to her, in their townhall with Smith, with universal support and that she was booed for some of them, myself included in actual heckling…she’d received mass support through this townhall when Eric said that they’re the FIRST CA that will continue to support her into the AGM.

She’s doing a pretty good job, so, along with the 470 of 500 seats filled that applauded Eric’s support, I was one of those clapping along in my own.

Smith is faced with a post-pandemic world where trust in the UCP - stemming from poor representation through Jason Kenney is really bad. With this, there are a lot of individuals and groups that still feel like they don’t have representation in the province.

The ‘Old Guard’…

We’ve all heard of them…the Kenney Leftovers or the ‘Old Stock’ provincial donators who’ve captured the Premiers Ear.

We’ve also heard of the battle that rages in in the Grassroots, which have also been touted to have captured the same ear.

In my previous post…I’ve invited all of those Grassroots into the conversation to see how we can work together…

This one is more specific to those who are already on the inside, who don’t get the same or have elected officials who aren’t supportive of the same conversation…in addition to the vacancies created throughout the last election, 14 vacated UCP seats, defunct or inactive boards.

We’re all working for the same things, right?

All wanting to move in the same direction, right?

Now…I have some issue with closed boards or inactivity. The NDP are a force to be reconciled with and under the same people who fraudulently rigged their own leadership election, appreciate the threat that we will be facing…

Meaning?

That if we want to keep the province moving in the right direction, have to come together, active in the CAs…working with our population and leaderships, and properly stand up to Represent the Voices of Albertans in the Province.

Saying this, I have talked to Board Members of a few CAs who’ve gone silent…

Appreciate areas like the Entirety of Edmonton, where there is ZERO conservative representation…

That have conversations that need to be had…support lent and feel like they’re all included in our provincial ‘Wins’, instead of just the legacy media pointed out negatives and losses.

Welp, my friends…this needs to begin.

I have some friends inside of the province, but don’t have provincial support of the the party nor do I have a hotline to the premier - nor is this something I seek.

I’m NOT a paid UCP organizer nor a TPA (Third Party Advertiser).

Am 100% funded through my own savings and subscriptions - not specific to politics.

But am willing to support seeing the energy of Darrell Komick and the Lougheed CA, the conversations introduced by them with party support of MLA Eric Bouchard, not only continue, but continue to grow.

How can I help?

Can we come together with an inside party meet?

In a blink of an eye, we’re going to see municipal and federal elections…I’ll be facing my own battles on the municipal side of things…and then back into provincial.

And with limited time and resources want to make sure that you get heard, your community get represented and that we can continue to build and prosper under in the world class province of Alberta.

Are you in?

We’re in a very unique time in the Province and in Canada right now…where we are going to need your activity to count, push conversations we want to have and work to fill seats that have been lost.

Do you belong to a CA Board?

With an Elected UCP MLA or Not?

Can you use some Energy to help gain and keep support?

Are you into some conversations to help unite our United Conservative Voices inside of this Province?

I’m not going to promise miracles, but I will help us take the first steps in our next journey of a thousand miles…want to know who you are and how we can build this out, and most importantly, how I can help.

Can we meet by phone?

Should we group up in a Zoom?

You tell me…and I’ll do everything I can to make this happen!

