Heads are exploding across the media platforms today…and this time, it’s not the NDP.

Shamefully…a fist full of our own have gone on the warpath with Canadian Brewhouse because instead of understanding what keeps businesses open - profit, they believe that an event that lines up a thousand people for a few hours, taking up parking spots in what are typically strip mall type locations - is the same as hosting an evening out playing Trivia as a fundraiser.

About a month ago, or something…I’d seen a Facebook post about one of the recall petitions being signed - image of Canadian Brewhouse in the background…and then an update stating that this “wasn’t at the Brewhouse, just in the parking lot”.

I can’t be terribly sure if the Brewhouse was asked to host the event, nor if they’d complained to the organizers to clarify that the event was not in their establishment - but the clarity came out the same.

Yesterday, however…

Brewhouse took to their National X Account and posted this:

In regards to:

The organizers haven’t added any clarity to the situation…but, given that the event was cancelled at this location - it has the impression of being political - thus, heads were exploding.

To the best of my knowledge…Nadine, Bruce nor Jason have made a statement about this…just took it in stride and went to another location. Did this upset some things for them?

Probably…

Did they just get past it and continue on…

Yes.

Moving along…

Internet Sleuths dug around and found the following:

That the Spruce Grove Canadian Brewhouse is hosting a Fundraiser for one of the UCP Recall Petitions, by way of having a Scheduled Trivia Night.

Well…you’d think that Dylan Mulvaney and Gillette were sponsoring the event burning likenesses of Searle in banner images to promote, with the way the carrying on has gone on, today.

But there are a couple of things that are worthy to keep in mind.

The first, Canadian Brewhouse is a Franchise…meaning, while certain practices may be frowned upon, if an owner of the business hosted his own event there, as long as it were keeping in with the Franchise Licensing…they’d just go ahead.

Like this clown at a Medicine Hat Bakery:

This is what a True Bud Light Moment looks like. Own a business in Rural Alberta and then try and recall a Conservative MLA, who just happens to be the most popular Premier in the country, at current and the most popular since King Ralph.

I don’t think this will play out well for him…

Brewhouse has responded with…

They do not accept reservations for political rallies, protests and petitions…

And if you watch the video from any of these other events, booked at halls and community centres, you can probably understand why.

Queensland, Calgary - on January 10th, from what I understand, had some 1,200 people lined up for hours to sign the petition…and, a full parking-lot.

Community centres routinely see these types of crowds and are more geared to handling this load…

Where, restaurants in strip malls - aren’t.

Maybe they’d have gotten some business from the Rally and Petition signing…but at the same time, they’d have royally pissed off their neighboring businesses, regular clientele and perhaps - wouldn’t have sold anything to the crowds waiting to sign.

Businesses, as we full well know, rely on profit to keep their doors open.

And hosting a few dippers for Trivia - wouldn’t have an impact of this magnitude…most likely wouldn’t fill up their parking lot and would still allow for their regulars to stop by for an afterwork beverage or meal.

I get it…Not all of these events can be at a paid community hall - they’re cost prohibitive.

In just renting the Hall for my campaign launch party, I had to limit my event to 3 hours for around $300 because that 4th hour would have jacked the price up to almost a $1000…in addition, to book a community hall, I had to get insurance - that was another $300 - and this is based on Head Count.

With some 400 events planned at a minimum of $600/event - that’d bring the total to around a quarter of a million bucks…whereas, I believe the limitations on funds that they can raise for this is around $70k.

So yes…the organizers of these events will have to be creative in their approaches, but to expect a business to effectively shut down for the night, kill off their profit, see their servers going home without or short on regular tips…isn’t conducive to the bottom line.

The problem with all of this is…

It’s already hard enough to get a venue to host anything political…challenging, but not impossible and there are some additional fees that may be in effect - even with a minimum tip being 18-20%.

The way that people are carrying on around the Brewhouse situation…they and all others may just slam the doors shut on all of this, no matter which side of the political aisle the event is supporting.

Over the last 5 years, some 50,000 businesses have gone bankrupt.

Last year, 8,000 restaurants went under and it was just forecasted that we’ll probably see another 4,000 close their doors this year.

Business ain’t easy…and especially when you get blowback based on a false sense of perception.

A night without profits or limiting your profits is bad business.

And this is all before politics come into play…so, the real bottom line on this fiasco is, in my best guess…it was a lot more about profit than politics.

