There is a saying that goes…whenever you point a finger at somebody, there are 4 more pointing back at you.

In today’s political realm - this couldn’t be more true.

I went through all of the claims and you’ll never guess what I found.

Haver Uplay

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Transcripts:

Premier Smith is a Separatist.

She’s a Fascist.

She’s a Dictator.

She. Broke. The. Law.

Every social media site you land on right now. That is what they are saying about the Premier of Alberta.

So let’s have a look at this.

Not just a look at what they’re saying and who is saying it.

A look at what they’re not saying.

Separatist. Fascist. Dictator. These words have been making the rounds for months. And no two voices have been louder about Premier Smith than Naheed Nenshi and Thomas Lukaszuk.

Good Day Canada… HaVer UpLay here.

You’ve heard the news. You’ve read the headlines. And now it’s time to see the Big Picture.

There are two people making these accusations louder than anyone else in this country. Before we get to what they’re saying... you need to know who they are.

Naheed Nenshi and Thomas Lukaszuk.

Let’s talk about Thomas Lukaszuk for a moment.

Lukaszuk at the height of his political career was the Deputy Premier of Alberta. A literal heartbeat away from the most powerful man in the province. He left politics in 2015 after an election delivered him a crushing defeat.

NDP candidate Nicole Goehring won his seat with sixty-four point five percent of the vote.

Thomas Lukaszuk received twenty-three percent.

It was not a close race. It was not a difficult night. It was a verdict.

It is important to understand why this happened - because it will explain a few things about the volume he is speaking at today.

Thomas ran on one message above every other. The culture of entitlement had to end. Public money was not for personal use.

Nobody would argue this point. These words are as true today as the day he ran on them. They were just never true of Thomas himself.

In October twenty-twelve, while on vacation, Lukaszuk incurred over twenty thousand dollars in international roaming charges on a government-issued device billed to Alberta taxpayers.

That is not a typo. Twenty. Thousand. Dollars.

And he tried to stiff taxpayers with the bill.

And then he flew his daughter on government flights. Not once. Not twice. Seven times.

As Labour Minister, Lukaszuk championed a system allowing political press secretaries to vet all Freedom of Information requests and flag any that might cause the government reputational issues - running partisan political staff through what is supposed to be an arms-length public records process.

He told the legislature that Information and Privacy Commissioner Jill Clayton had collaborated on and endorsed the new system.

He then tabled Commissioner Clayton’s own letter in the legislature - which raised serious concerns that political staff involvement in the process could increase the possibility of political interference. The letter explicitly dispels the collaboration claim.

He told the legislature the Commissioner endorsed the system. He then introduced into the record the document that proved she had not. His own evidence contradicted his own claim.

When Thomas Lukaszuk was Education Minister, he introduced legislation that would reach past the schoolhouse door - past the classroom - and into the home. Into the homes of families who had chosen to educate their children themselves.

The legislation would restrict what parents could teach their own children about faith. About religion. About sexuality. In their own home. Not in a public school. In a private home.

The largest homeschool protest in Alberta history followed.

While whisking his daughter around on government flights and racking up twenty thousand dollars in roaming charges on his government device while on vacation... he championed himself as the man who would end entitlement.

He caused the largest homeschool protest in the province. He tabled evidence that contradicted his own testimony. He tried to bill taxpayers for his personal vacation expenses.

And now... a petition he spent months publicly promoting as a referendum... is now something he says was only ever meant to be a legislative vote.

His website claims half a million strong. When he submitted his petition he announced four hundred and sixty thousand signatures. By the time the initial count was done, four hundred and thirty-five thousand. After the official verification, four hundred and four thousand.

Twenty percent fewer than what his own website claims.

There is a word we use when somebody makes ninety-six thousand errors on their count. It is not a good word. I will not repeat it on this broadcast.

I am not going to say that Thomas is untrustworthy, or a fellow who is freelancing with the facts... what I will say is this.

If he were standing behind me in the snow-cone lineup at K-Days... I would keep both hands on my wallet and both eyes on my cup.

Now.

Let’s talk about the other member of this political duo - Naheed Nenshi.

Since he became leader of the Alberta NDP... he has been sliding back in the polls. The most recent polling by Janet Brown puts him in a worse position than his predecessor, Rachel Notley, at her worst point before she lost the twenty-twenty-three election.

Think about that neighborhood car alarm that has been going off at ten in the morning every day for the last four years. Even with the rise in crime in Alberta... after the first three weeks you stopped being alarmed by it.

It became the boy who cried wolf. The chicken little screaming about the sky falling.

When alarmism is used continuously for situations that do not demand it... the impact of an alarm loses its effect.

For Naheed Nenshi... everything is a crisis. An existential crisis. An unprecedented existential crisis.

Nenshi does not need an actual crisis to be standing at the podium. Give him a fudgesicle on a hot day and he will create a crisis around the chocolate that dripped onto the sidewalk.

And I want you to see the parallels between Naheed and Thomas. What they say is not exactly what they mean. And the rules they want others to follow... do not necessarily apply to them.

Foreign interference. MAGA. Russian interference.

These are claims Naheed has been making for months about the independence movement in Alberta.

He went quiet on most of this when RCMP Deputy Commissioner Trevor Daroux confirmed they have found no credible information suggesting the movement has been subject to foreign interference.

More alarmism. No evidence.

All hat. No cattle.

Naheed. Nenshi.

But let’s have a look at what foreign interference looks like with Nenshi specifically.

He took a trip to China funded by a Chinese government agency and the World Economic Forum. He attended Davos - one trip billed to Calgary taxpayers, with disclosure that came late. He accepted an all-expenses retreat in Italy courtesy of the Rockefeller Foundation. He hired an American firm to produce his campaign videos.

This is the man sounding the alarm about foreign influence... just not the foreign influence that applies to him directly.

The. Law.

Celebrating the First Nations court victory that halted verification of the Mitch Sylvestre - Stay Free Alberta petition... Naheed’s position has been to continuously declare that Premier Smith broke the law.

This while he stands behind the Forever Canadian petition that never sought counsel with First Nations people.

I am not saying First Nations should not be heard on important conversations in this province. What I will say is this - if you want a seat at the provincial table, you have to show up for all the discussions, not just the ones you support. A law applied selectively is not a law at all.

The. Data. Base.

A breach of data is serious. We will not argue against that. But this remains an investigation - and we should all believe in innocence until guilt is proven.

Because at the exact moment Naheed was sounding the alarm about private voter data being breached... he was using that exact data to reach Albertans who were not registered members of the Alberta NDP... promoting his Four Alberta Four Canada campaign.

The exact same time.

We have images from our followers documenting this.

Technically... because Naheed launched his own group and because he leads a registered political party... he can do this legally. But making the case that this information should not be in anyone else’s hands while using it yourself to organize opposition... those are not great dance partners.

Fascist.

After spending months publicly promoting four hundred thousand signatures in pursuit of a referendum... both Thomas and Naheed are now claiming this was never about a referendum at all. That it was always meant for a legislative vote.

The record does not agree.

Thomas Lukaszuk, in his own words, when he launched the petition in May twenty-twenty-five and I quote him exactly here… “if we get enough signatures, which I have no doubt in my mind that we will, we will have a referendum in this province.”

By February twenty-twenty-six he was describing the Forever Canadian movement as, in his own words, “a referendum campaign force.”

And as recently as April twenty-twenty-six he told the media - “Yes, I am delighted that she is using our question as the question that will be on the referendum.”

This is the man who now says he never wanted a referendum.

Naheed Nenshi, at a press conference in April twenty-twenty-five - “If you want to flirt with separatism, put your money where your mouth is. Call the referendum.”

One week later - “You want a referendum? Give us the referendum now.”

Alberta NDP Deputy Leader Rakhi Pancholi, as recently as April twenty-twenty-six - “Half a million Albertans deserve to have their voices heard and deserve to have them heard now.”

They asked for a referendum. They demanded a referendum. They promoted a referendum.

And last night... they got one.

The Select Special Citizen Initiative Proposal Review Committee recommended a referendum question for the October nineteenth, twenty-twenty-six provincial ballot.

And the committee’s own statement confirmed something every Albertan should hear.

Thomas Lukaszuk, when he filed his petition, chose a referendum over a legislative vote. His choice. His filing. The same man who stood in front of cameras and said he was never asking for a referendum... chose a referendum when he signed the documents.

The statement also confirmed that Naheed Nenshi and NDP Deputy Leader Rakhi Pancholi repeatedly asked the Premier during Question Period to call a referendum.

They asked. They got it.

The committee’s closing line.

“If you ask Albertans to sign on to a referendum, you don’t get to change your position once you succeed.”

The squeaky wheel got the grease. It just was not the grease they ordered.

One more piece worth knowing before October nineteenth.

The question as filed - “Do you agree that Alberta should remain in Canada?” - has a problem with the federal Clarity Act.

The Clarity Act requires a referendum question to clearly express whether a province would cease to be part of Canada. A NO on a stay question is not the same as a clear vote to leave. Ottawa’s lawyers will argue a NO means dissatisfied. Re-negotiate. Protest vote. Anything but separation.

Which means the question will need to be reformulated before October.

And a question that survives the Clarity Act... does not look like the question Lukaszuk designed.

It looks like the question Lukaszuk spent a year telling you he was fighting against.

NOW.

They want to stop the people of Alberta from having this as a referendum question.

When… in the history of any organized government has a fascist been the one fighting for a democratic vote in a referendum?

When has the side trying to shut down the conversation ever been the good side?

Which brings us to the accusation of Premier Smith being a separatist.

If Premier Smith were a separatist - in the way they are claiming - what would she actually be doing right now?

She would do what Nenshi did. She would launch her own group. She would use the UCP’s access to voter data to start reaching Albertans across the province. She would build a contact list. She would use every tool a registered political party has access to.

She has not done this.

No group launched outside the process. No voter list released to organize supporters. No parallel campaign running behind the scenes.

The person who built the list, used the data, and launched a non-partisan campaign with partisan resources... is Naheed Nenshi.

And he is calling her the separatist.

His polling numbers keep falling. Every survey, further behind. It is not Premier Smith who needed four hundred thousand signatures and a voter contact list to stay relevant heading into October.

Look at who built the list. Look at who needed the organizing infrastructure. Look at who launched a non-partisan campaign using partisan data.

The referendum Nenshi demanded from the floor of the legislature is now on the October nineteenth ballot.

And now he wants it stopped.

Dictator.

Someone who leaves no room for referendums. No room for questions. No space for the democratic process to play out.

Run the checklist yourself.

The people who collected the signatures, demanded the referendum, built the contact lists, used the voter data, and are now trying to pre-determine the outcome of a vote that has not happened yet.

You tell me who fits that description.

Premier Smith is in court right now.

Not to stop a referendum. Not to silence opposition. She is appealing the court decision that quashed the Sylvestre petition - fighting for the right of Albertans to organize, to ask, to be heard.

When five percent of Alberta’s population can unilaterally stop the other ninety-five percent from even asking a question - not separating, not breaking anything, just asking - that is not democracy. That holds regardless of who is in power. UCP or NDP. The right to ask is not a separatist act.

A fascist does not go to court to defend your right to organize.

She is in a courtroom defending yours.

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Now here is the Big Picture.

Not what they’re saying. What they’re not saying.

They are not saying the NDP used provincial voter data - intended for election outreach- to contact non-members for a campaign they called non-partisan, eighteen months before an election.

They are not saying the man who announced four hundred and sixty thousand signatures submitted four hundred and thirty-five thousand, had four hundred and four thousand verified, and now claims his website shows half a million strong.

They are not saying the man who sounded the alarm about the Elections Alberta voter list used that exact list to run his own campaign at the same time.

They are not saying the man building a crisis around foreign interference took government-funded trips to China, attended Davos on Calgary taxpayers’ dime, joined a Rockefeller Foundation retreat in Italy, and hired an American firm for his campaign videos.

They are not saying Thomas Lukaszuk publicly called this a referendum in his own news releases, social media, and interviews as recently as April and is now telling four hundred and four thousand Albertans their signatures were never for a referendum.

They are not saying Naheed Nenshi stood at podiums and repeatedly demanded a referendum, on the record.

They are not saying that last night the committee recommended a referendum for October nineteenth - using the very petition Thomas Lukaszuk filed and chose himself and confirmed he selected a referendum over a legislative vote when he signed the documents.

They are not saying the Premier they call a fascist is in a courtroom right now defending your right to organize, to ask, and to be heard.

Now, let’s go back to the four accusations.

Separatist. Someone who would launch a group, release voter data, and reach voters province-wide to build a movement outside the official democratic process.

Naheed Nenshi did that. Danielle Smith did not. The referendum Nenshi demanded from the legislature floor is now on the October nineteenth ballot.

Fascist. Someone who shuts democracy down, ends dissent, and stops the other side from organizing. Someone who would never put a referendum on the ballot.

The woman in a courtroom right now defending your right to organize is not the fascist.

Dictator. Someone who leaves no room for referendums, no room for questions, no room for the democratic process.

The people who built the lists, demanded the referendum, used the data, and are now trying to pre-determine the outcome of a vote that hasn’t happened…run the checklist on that one yourself.

And the law that was allegedly broken.

Thomas Lukaszuk never consulted First Nations for his petition either. He knows exactly what that means. That’s why he is now telling four hundred and four thousand Albertans their signatures were never for a referendum, because the moment his petition becomes a referendum petition, the exact same legal standard they are using against Premier Smith applies to him.

A law applied selectively is not a law at all.

Every accusation they have made against Premier Smith - run it back. Check the other side of the table.

The Separatist Premier has not released voter data to organize her movement. The people calling her that have.

The Fascist Premier is not trying to silence a democratic process before it happens. The people calling her that are.

The person they are calling a dictator is not the one who got exactly what they demanded and is now trying to stop it. The people calling her that are.

In October, Alberta gets to have its say.

And now you see the Big Picture.