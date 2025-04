Hey All.

It’s been a wild month of federal politics in Canada with the up and coming election…truly one that will define recovery from Canada or the further decimation of our country. This evening at 7pm MST, I’ll be hosting a Livestream Conversation to cover this with Eva Chipiuk, Martin Belanger and Critical Compass to see what we may be looking at that will begin in just a few short days from now.

Tune in on X, through FaceBook or watch live on YouTube here:

Leave a comment