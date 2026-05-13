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Jeannette Patten's avatar
Jeannette Patten
8h

These are all so good!

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Glenn Keetley's avatar
Glenn Keetley
8h

This issue is far from over and this ruling doesn’t mean case closed, far from it, as the old saying goes “ it ain’t over until the fat lady sings” and she isn’t even close to warming up yet, I am not the least bit disappointed, just a minor bump in the road.

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