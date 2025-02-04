We need to act fast, my friends. Fluoride is slated to be added back to Calgary’s drinking water in March.

Please sign the petition found →HERE

And let’s see if we can keep this from happening.

Additionally…I may look at hosting a Zoom Townhall for open discussion in the very near future - livestreamed on my platforms, to try and gain more attention to this.

Sign the Petition.

Pass it along.

Stay tuned!

