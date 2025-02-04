Petition for a moratorium on the addition of fluoride to Calgary's public drinking water...
Sign the Petition and Pass it on!
We need to act fast, my friends. Fluoride is slated to be added back to Calgary’s drinking water in March.
Please sign the petition found →HERE
And let’s see if we can keep this from happening.
Additionally…I may look at hosting a Zoom Townhall for open discussion in the very near future - livestreamed on my platforms, to try and gain more attention to this.
Sign the Petition.
Pass it along.
Stay tuned!
Signed and shared.
Signed and shared. Thank You Sheldon for taking the time out of your very busy week to set this up!