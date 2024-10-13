Don’t Panic.

I’m not going anywhere…I’ve got a mountain of information that is in the building for publication as well as have daily/weekly updates that I want to continue on with…

However…

As I move to seeking nomination for Calgary City Council with A Better Calgary Municipal Party, I could use some support in both volunteers and finances…

To lend a little understanding to this…this is the first year of Municipal Parties. To win nomination or the primaries, as they are, I’ll need to fund and initiate a campaign…meaning, there are both costs and staffing required - which will be through crowd funding and volunteers.

In letting you know what I am up against, there are a few others that want to run in Ward 4, for a seat on council…all of who will be vetted by the party, who are all great people. While I am the only one, that I know of, that actually has lived in my ward and have been here for over 30 years, there are still some contenders that I’ll be in an arena with.

Moving on…

In addition to this, I have already been threatened, by small c conservatives in my Ward - the Establishment…with their lack of support and possibly a smear campaign against me.

Fine…I’m not bothered.

But following this, I will have to run against Union Funded Candidates and Incumbents, who never raised a finger and still had $100k poured into supporting their bid for city council.

You see where I’m heading, right?

I have mountains to move, before I move mountains in an election before I can attempt to move mountains for Calgarians!

So, yeah…I need some help.

For this, between now and the End of February, to help raise funds…I’ve suspended all Paid Memberships. Whether you pay per month or per year, for the next 5 months, you will not be charged.

With this, I am hoping that you will:

Become a member of A Better Calgary; SHOW UP and vote for me on nominations; COME OUT on election day and help me cross the finish line.

For my campaign, I am setting up a website to give an idea of my direction for the city and on it, will have a place to donate - specifically.

With this…I realize that I only have a small fraction of my subscribers as being in Calgary and only few in my ward. With this being said, if you want to still see me rock my way into municipal elections, you can still help fund me through my Go-Fund-Me →Here. (special note - while I have committed some of these funds to travel and events, I haven’t actually accepted a single dollar, but appreciate all of those who’ve supported this initiative over the last 3 months).

The Devil is in the details…Donating to my Go-Fund-Me and to when I have my donations page set up for running…

There is a MAXIMUM donation of $5k allowed. Initial donations to myself or the ABC Party (subject to change) are NOT tax deductible.

On the Volunteer Side of things…

I am a total mess. Over this last weekend, I’ve surpassed 50k unread emails in my personal and substack email address. I NEED HELP!

Not to get me caught up on this, but in moving forward with a City Council Nominee Email…help with documents, door knocking, design, marketing.

SO.

Long story short…

Whether you are in Calgary, or Not…

Whether you are a paid monthly or yearly subscriber, or Not…

I’m going to keep up with my posting…you will not be charged until the very least - End of February 2025…

But I would really appreciate your support.

Please donate to my Give-Send-Go…or wait until I have my website up and running - sheldon4ward4.ca…and lend me your hands for the ground game by way of signing up as a volunteer.

Reply to this email, post something in the comments…come out and be a part of the change that you’d like to see!

And…if you can make it, I’ll see you here:

