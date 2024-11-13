I’ve invited a couple of guests to have a look at the New Legislation in Alberta that the lefties try to smear as Anti-Trans Legislation.

Because, in everything I’ve read, I’ve not found anything that illudes to anything of the like.

Of course this is all echoed throughout the media as some sort of wide sweeping legislation that they claim will greatly impact the lives of trans and gender-diverse people…

But it’s actually illegal to have legislation against any distinct groups…so, what we’re seeing, isn’t actually all of that.

It will force children to progress before making body altering and permanent decisions…

Will force boys to pee in their own bathrooms, change in their own locker rooms…

Will keep talented and committed Athletic Women competing with only other women…while still allowing for a gender-diverse division for sporting events.

To me…like others on both sides agree with…is a little extreme to be needing legislation on as in…having broken down the data, weighted by population with the most recent statistics…would only impact 7 Children/year - and this is across ALL ages groups of children, below the age of 18.

However…

If we want to protect the other 99.99% of Alberta’s Children, this is what we seemingly need to do.

The 2 that will be coming to join me, have both been in conversations with Premier Danielle Smith because of their place in these communities.

And if you don’t already know them by name…or at least their Twitter/X handles, this is @Jackdan110 and @BlaineBadiuk.

So…if you want to hear how they worked with the Premier in supporting the Pro-Parent legislation, it will be up on Twitter/X, on Facebook, or you can view through YouTube here:

Leave a comment