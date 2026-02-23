This is my final word on the strategy behind the 9 referendum questions and I think it lends a final piece of context and a better understanding of what’s actually being played out here over the next 8 months.

In this, I want you to think back to what happened in Canada over the last five years, from the moment we first heard the word COVID, because what’s coming in this referendum cycle is going to follow a remarkably familiar playbook.

All of the “whats” matter. But what matters more are the “hows.”

How did people get convinced to wear a mask alone in their car, alone on a sidewalk, at home with a sick spouse, while eating in a food court and while doing physical activities, including swimming?

How did parents get convinced to mask their children?

How did people end up following arrows on the floor of a grocery store, accepting the closure of gyms and churches while fast food restaurants and liquor stores stayed open, standing six feet apart, bumping elbows instead of shaking hands and clanging pots and pans out their front doors every evening to celebrate front line workers?

How did people accept missing funerals, family celebrations and church services?

How did they get convinced to ram a swab up their own nose to test for a virus, close down businesses that were deemed non-essential and line up for an experimental injection that received its first Health Canada warning two days before a single person in this country had even received it?

And then, somehow, beyond all of that, how did it get to the point where people were cheering when the unvaccinated were turned away from restaurants and barred from air, rail and ferry travel?

Where employers were firing people for declining a medical procedure and flagging it on their records to disqualify them from Employment Insurance?

Where family members were uninvited from Christmas dinners because they hadn’t been anointed?

Looking back, it is genuinely hard to understand how so many otherwise intelligent people were convinced to participate in this level of lunacy.

But it didn’t happen by accident.

It happened through a deliberate application of psychological tools, amplified through legacy media and sustained by the aggressive censoring of any voice that questioned it, including the voices that were actually seeing what was going on in real time.

And what very few people remember now are the public surveys that ran almost daily throughout all of it, alongside continuous polling happening in the background.

This was strategic. Methodical. Sequenced.

Fear was manufactured first, then amplified.

Narratives were broadcast through media on a loop.

Experts were cited constantly, experts we never actually saw or were able to identify, but whose authority we were expected to accept without question.

Surveys were run.

And when the polling came back showing a majority support, another policy dropped. Another Charter infringement. Another layer of pressure applied to the people who were still pushing back.

Until they had the numbers they needed to deploy the largest weapon in the arsenal - the Emergencies Act.

And even now, years later, with hundreds of scientific studies on masking, distancing and the vaccines painting a very different picture than what we were sold, people are still masking up, still keeping their distance, still lining up for boosters. Still throwing around “anti-vaxxer” and “Freedumber” like it’s still 2022 and none of the subsequent data exists.

This is largely why we will never see real accountability for what happened in Canada.

Even the people who have quietly come around to understanding what was done to them carry the weight of having done it to others. No simple apology reassembles the relationships that were shattered when someone refused to let you through their door at Christmas because you made a different medical decision than they did. Nobody forgives being forced to choose between their body and their livelihood.

They’d all just rather not talk about it like it never happened.

And then there are those still firmly planted on the ground that the government protected them.

Kept them safe.

Saved them.

And they punished others to make it happen, not through any legal process, but through a kind of mob-endorsed social justice that rewarded compliance and humiliated dissent. For that, they carry genuine gratitude. And if maintaining that gratitude means accepting a few less civil liberties, well, that seems like a reasonable trade to them.

So the lies continue.

The truth gets swept under.

And we carry on, fragmented and divided, like pieces of a shattered puzzle strewn across the provinces.

Now here’s why all of that matters for what’s coming.

The same mechanism that was used to walk Canadians step by step into accepting the unacceptable is the mechanism Premier Smith appears to be using to walk Albertans step by step toward something very different, toward self-determination, toward a documented democratic mandate, toward the question that the separation movement has been demanding for years.

The difference is the destination.

One pathway was built on fear, censorship and manufactured consensus designed to strip liberties away.

The other is being built on questions, transparency and eight months of public deliberation designed to hand power back.

Same psychological architecture. Completely opposite intent.

And that is exactly why understanding how this works isn’t just interesting. It’s essential.

Because when you know how people are walked to a conclusion, you can evaluate whether the conclusion they’re being walked toward is worth arriving at.

In this case, I believe it is.

The first five referendum questions are directly tied to immigration. And because these are referendum questions, I want you to think of them the way those daily COVID surveys functioned - as structured opportunities for people to register an opinion in a low-stakes environment before a high-stakes decision gets made.

During COVID, they ran questions like “Should unvaccinated people be refused from being let into restaurants?” before any policy on that actually existed. The polling built the permission structure. The policy followed the numbers.

The referendum questions work the same way. Albertans will be led down this path with breadcrumbs, with data, with questions they can answer privately, without judgment, without being called a racist or a xenophobe for having an opinion about immigration levels and service eligibility.

And that safety matters more than people realize, because right now the NDP and the Anti-Separatist Hate Groups (still using this), are framing all of this as a racist government propped up by white supremacists.

Nobody wants to openly align with that accusation. So people stay quiet, or they perform the approved opinion, while privately thinking something else entirely.

The referendum gives them somewhere to put that private opinion without paying a social price for it.

And throughout the next eight months, the case will continue to be built. Facts will accumulate. Affirmations will follow the facts.

Premier Smith already started down this path in her announcement.

She referenced the ballooning student population as both a counterpoint to the Alberta Teachers Association’s attacks and as supporting evidence for why the immigration questions belong in this referendum.

Starting off with the growth of the Student Population over the last 4 years looking like this:

And then dropping the hammer with this:

What this is showing is the definition of “complexity” that they’ve been talking about - where complexity is that on a provincial average, 1 in 5 children in a classroom, doesn’t speak English.

This translates into, if you have a classroom with 30 children, 6 of them can’t speak English and this weighs down the education program and causes issues for teachers.

That’s by way of Provincial Average though and really doesn’t mention that the majority of the New Growth we’ve seen in the Province has been in our 2 major cities - Edmonton and Calgary - where the Calgary Board of Education actually puts this number at 31% or roughly 1 out of every 3:



Are there other “complexities”?

Sure. There always have been and always will be…but this is the #1 Largest contributor to what they call complexity.

Where in a class of 30 children, 10 of those children cannot speak English, fluently.

Real world, what does this look like?

My granddaughter goes to school at the same school her father attended, my son. When he was there, classrooms had between 25 and 30 students. My granddaughter’s class has 45.

Forty-five kids.

That is an unmanageable number for a single teacher under any circumstances and when one in three of those students can’t speak English fluently, you’ve got 15 kids in that room whose learning needs are pulling the entire program in a different direction.

Remove those 15 students from the equation and suddenly my granddaughter is in a class of 30, learning in a class size and at the pace my son learned at, with a teacher who can actually teach rather than manage.

This is not an anti-immigration argument. This is a resource and capacity argument and there is a meaningful difference between the two, no matter how loudly the other side tries to blur that line.

There are over 800,000 children in school in this province.

Assume two parents per household with two children as a rough minimum and you’re looking at 800,000 parents who want their child to have the best possible shot at a real education.

These are 800,000 votes in a referendum.

And they’re not going to be thinking about supporting families from war-torn countries when they mark that ballot. They’re going to be thinking about whether their kid is going to get an education that gives them a fighting chance at building a life of their own.

School goes back in September. The referendum is in October. That’s not a coincidence.

Albertan parents will walk back into that situation for six weeks before they vote and the five immigration questions won’t need much explaining by the time they get to the ballot.

Reality will be doing the heavy lifting here, under the same framework as the pandemic did through legacy media and by polling.

With success on this, because people will come to their own conclusions on this - they’ll hold onto these principles, instead of being coerced out of their decision through manipulative headlines and social media posts - calling them racists.

And they’ll get to have their say, in a secure and private way.

I’ll leave you with that.

For now.

