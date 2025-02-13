I turned the Paid subs off, prior to Christmas. This was to try and accomplish a couple of things…

Getting some donations for the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation, where doing a toy drive just wouldn’t have worked out well for me logistically…and this way those who contributed could get a receipt for Tax Credit. Win:Win. The second…to help get some funds put together for my campaign, issue being, a lot of my current paid subscribers aren’t in the province of Alberta and can’t actually donate to my campaign…

Now…daddy needs a new pair of shoes.

Or, actually…this will most likely be a few pairs of shoes. From those who’d previously run, I was told to expect to wear out at least 2 pairs, hitting the streets and appreciating that I’m already behind the other guy, running in Ward 4 - him having run twice - I’ve got a lot of catch up to do.

My first scheduled date - with volunteers - to go out door-knocking and delivering some literature is scheduled for February 22nd…11AM-1PM.

Weather permitting, I actually hope to be out before this date and may stay out a little later than 1 on the 22nd.

I’m actually looking forward to it.

My main concerns with the current state of our democracy is that people are either uninformed or uninvolved. My intent…fix this!

If you’ve got a little winter weight that you’d like to shed…love meeting new people, or are also wanting to engage with others to be more involved, please sign up to volunteer with me.

Or…if you’d simply like to donate to my campaign, you can do that here:

Lastly…if you are either inside or outside of the province and would still like to assist me with a few pairs of running shoes…please feel free to sign up as a paid subscriber, $5/Month - $50/year or I’ve increased the Founding Members Contributions.

Any and all assistance in this is greatly appreciated!

