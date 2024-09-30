Smith held, from what I understand, as the first Edmonton version of her townhall…which turned out to be a pretty great experience.

With not a single blue seat in the city and only the outlying areas surrounding Edmonton, Premier Smith still had to find a larger venue for this townhall, rescheduling it to the Maharaja Banquet Hall - conveniently located, right across the street from NDP MLA Christian Gray’s Constituency office.

lol

And given the familiarity of this location, there was a fist full of “Enough is Enough”, Alt-Left, low-energy Protestors.

Another lol.

I have no idea what “Enough is Enough” is supposed to mean, but in this day of Slogans, I guess it’s as good as any?!?!?

The group was fairly diverse and all of the UCP Constituency Associations were in the house to try and build some momentum into blueing back the city and with a fist full of MLAs to help answer a line of questions, became a fairly well received and positive event.

In an opening statement from the Premier, she’d began by stating the primary focuses of the UCP Government, being Alberta Comes First:

Protecting our Province, from Federal Destruction - Sovereignty Act;

Protecting our Rights inside of the Province, mentioning the revised Bill of Rights;

Healthcare - AHS Overhaul; &

Developing our province, in addition to commenting on the value of the Heritage Fund to become a source of future revenue by way of investment for Albertans.

Of course, there was going to be concerns in Edmonton, regarding the supposed shortage on schools and with the situation on Healthcare.

Of course, Sohi’s comment on being stiffed by the Provincial Government were going to be topics of discussion.

Of course, immigration levels were going to be questioned…

When the floor was opened up for questioning and from what was easy to see, Edmontonians ARE paying attention as their concerns were above the low-brow, “Hands off our Pension”, screechers love to focus on.

Real questions, with real answers and information that was promised by way of follow-up.

Of particular concern and addressed throughout the intro, was a question brought into Edmonton from Calgary, Lindsay Davis, regarding the slippage in age in addressing the Gender reassignment moving from under the age of 18 to under the age of 15.

For parents and grandparents in attendance, such as myself and Mrs. YakkStack, we’re not altogether too fond of the messaging and the removal of parental rights inside of schools…nor are we too fond of body mutilations, chemical castrations or hormones being fed to children.

These are very complex situations that children cannot fully understand nor comprehend and making decisions before their minds have had an opportunity to fully develop could lead to a lifetime of health and mental health issues.

Smith explained that Gender Reassignment Surgery will still not be permitted until 18, however, due to the possibility of court rulings against policy and the fact that children can emancipate from their parents as early as 16, some of these decisions on Healthcare can be left to those 15+, though not clear if this means 15 + 1-day or 16 years old.

There are a myriad of reasons where people are uncomfortable with their bodies, including eating disorders, sexuality and gender…but that these can also be addressed through mental health support instead of turning over complicated decisions to developing minds.

Is this enough?

Given the Alt-Left Cult alternative is on the situation, for the time and until the legislation rolls out in the fall, it seems positive but remains to be seen.

Having had to bolt early to get to the after event, in all honesty, I wasn’t able to sit through all of the questions but can definitively say that this was a very positive experience and needs to be done so on a more regular schedule.

The After-Event…

As per usual, those who showed up…forgot to remind me to take more photos, so it’s not really my fault that I don’t have a reem of pics to show off…but for the 60ish people who’d made it, it too was an amazing time.

A few who weren’t at the townhall had arrived ahead of me to an a fairly quiet watering hole which soon became a roar of enthusiastic conversation and an excellent networking event.

A lot of thanks goes out to cohosts Eva Chipiuk and Andy Lee for extending their invites and showing to the event, Andy for making the specific trek from Calgary to attend.

The idea for this Edmonton Event was Eva’s, Andy Lee and myself helping to promote and of course to come out for a good time…and it was.

Eva was also out to promote her New Book - Reconnect to Canada - a guide for empowered Canadians, as well as talk about the work she’s doing on the Class Action Lawsuits against the Provincial Government and her efforts with:

In addition to Mrs. YakkStack, Eva and Andy were only a few of the amazing women who showed up to tip a glass and have some convo.

Reluctant in even trying to list them all because I know I will forget some…this extended out looks like:

Tamara, Karolina, Kathy(running for City Council in Sherwood Park), Roxi and Roxanne, Karin, Lindsay(Calgary Acadia), Christine, Sharlene, Bobbi & Vicky( both running for Edmonton UCP Regional Director), Lori, Shirly, Linda, Colette and Sonia…

Absolutely fantastic to have them all in the house, have some great conversations and promises to work with them and host a couple of livestreams.

Extending the messages of their voices has never been more important.

As for the dudes in attendance…

My buddy - B-Radical (Business coach - Brad Halliwell), Terry (sourced out the venue), Mike and James from The Critical Compass, Chris, Dan, Terry, Vance (volunteered for the Townhall and works with the Edmonton CAs), Craig, Mike, Bill and even Future CPC Candidate, Jaspeet Saggu…others.

Sorry if I’d forgot to mention ya if you’d made it out, it was a long day that started at 5 am and didn’t wrap up until I gave an impromptu 2 hour seminar on Diet and Nutrition, breaking down the benefits of Amino Acids for the 5 of us who remained until Mrs. YakkStack dragged me back to our room.

A lot of thanks goes out to Everybody who made it to the townhall, all those who made the after event and of course, great service and food provided by The Duke of Argyll Pub.

I’ll be back up to Edmonton in late October-early November…hopefully we can do this all again!

