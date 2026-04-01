There’s a headline making the rounds right now that tells you everything you need to know about the state of this country in the spring of 2026...

Feed Nova Scotia is supporting over 34,000 people a month.

Parker Street Food Bank in Halifax is booking 300 appointments a week and relies entirely on donations - zero government funding.

Souls Harbour Rescue Mission is feeding more Canadians than ever and the numbers are not levelling off.

The food banks - the last line of defence before somebody’s kids go to bed hungry - are running out of food.

That’s one headline.

The other headline - the one the press is running breathlessly alongside it - is that the Liberal Party sits at 68% support in the polls with talk of a majority government, Mark Carney proroguing Parliament if the byelections go his way.

Now…

I’ve been saying this for a few years now...Canada should be the wealthiest nation on the surface of this earth and not just by a little.

By a lot.

We are the second largest landmass on the planet, being 4th richest by way of resources and rank 38th by population. When all added together…this should see Canada as the Richest Country in the world.

Yet here we are.

The Middle Class is collapsing into the “Have Nots” at a pace that would have seemed unthinkable a decade ago.

50+% of Canadians Mortgaged their groceries last year;

35% of Canadians are living with food insecurity right now;

2.5 million of them are children;

450 Canadians file for insolvency every single day;

The food banks are full of people…but have no food!

Mark Carney spent five years advising Justin Trudeau, whose fiscal record was so catastrophic that his own caucus eventually pushed him out the door. Carney wasn’t just there for all of it, he designed the plan from abroad…only coming back to Canada for a cush job as PM, but ultimately, as Canada’s worst Temporary Foreign Worker. EVER.

His first budget is higher than the Trudeau budget that lost confidence in the House.

The spending didn’t slow, it accelerated…and what is shocking is that when we thought things couldn’t be worse than a Trudeau led government…we were proven wrong.

While Canadians are so thick at the food banks that they’ve run out of food…Carny chartered a flight to the G20 summit in Egypt…where the cost of this flight was $736,000, Canadian taxpayer dollars.

One trip.

While the food bank volunteer in Halifax tells a mother there’s nothing left on the shelf today.

It’s one thing to be tone deaf…this is outright cruelty.

But the press is doing such a remarkable job of managing the narrative that apparently 68% of polled Canadians looked at all of this...and are asking for another helping of this dish served EMPTY.

Identity politics and media framing has done something that no foreign adversary ever managed to do…it’s has completely killed the survival instinct in people who should know better.

Nobody should have to answer the question of what they’d be willing to die for.

But I know my answer to this would be...My family, my children and my grandchildren.

68% of those polled answered…for a guy who has bankrupted Canada and while Canadian foodbanks ran out of food, took a flight worth three quarters of a million dollars…to be a tourist.

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