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Niel Tyler Clement's avatar
Niel Tyler Clement
5d

On top of that, how much of the food is actually going to Canadians.

It’s a triple whammy of failure.

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AJ's avatar
AJ
5d

The issue may be, partly, that the food banks are abused on a regular basis. Just like every other social program, by immigrant people. I know someone who delivered Christmas hampers to some very big houses. Maybe I'm wrong. Tell me if I am, and I'll donate. I'm willing to help, if I can be sure that the funds are directed to where they belong m

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