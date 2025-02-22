To start off with…I’m sure some of you had already started to doubt that I was even having another grandchild…after calling Wolf, as many times as I had.

Hey…I’ll make no apologies here, me and Mrs. YakkStack have been on the edge of our seats for almost a month now. Of course we wanted to announce this to the world and proudly shout out updates.

With a ‘Sweep’ done on January 26th, we were told that withing 24-48 hours, we’d be meeting our new grandchild.

That passed…

And then the anticipated date of delivery, my Birthday, February 11th - came and went…

Still no baby.

Doctors appointments…updates…new ideas on deliveries…

A second and third ‘Sweep’ done…

Chinese Acupuncture…

My DIL started eating Pineapple - apparently to help induce labor…

Nothing!

AND THEN!

Her Water Broke, Wednesday Night…Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!

And then, they were sent home from the hospital.

Ohhhhhhhh.

And then, 6:45(ish)am, yesterday…they went back.

Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh?

And then, throughout waiting the day, we waited.

Ohhhhhhhh.

And Waited.

And then waited a little longer.

Finally…at 9:17 PM, our Granddaughter was delivered.

Nora Lynn - 7.7 lbs.

And I’m already in love.

She looks just like me!

Cold, wet, naked, awkward and bald.

Spitting image, really.

Mother and daughter are doing well…though it took some time to process them from the hospital and get them off to Nora’s new home, to meet her brother for the first time and check out her new digs.

We’re all so excited and have hearts filled with love…

For the Newest Member of our Family, to have finally arrived.

Thought I’d share it with ya!

Leave a comment