Oh, where to begin with this gem of Canadian political theatre.

On April 12, 2025, two retired officers—Sgt. Peter Merrifield and Det. Paul McNamara—decided they’d had enough of Mark Carney’s soft-shoe routine and dropped an open letter hotter than a curling iron in July. Their target? None other than Prime Minister-in-Waiting™ Carney, who they accuse of riding his Bay Street resume straight into politics with all the depth of a puddle in August.

The letter claims Carney’s big “leadership moment” involved... ignoring a Liberal MP who allegedly called for the abduction of a Canadian citizen to a foreign country with a worse human rights record than a Bond villain. And Carney’s response? Crickets. Apparently defending democracy is just a campaign slogan, not an actual job requirement.

But wait, there’s more. The letter doesn’t just throw Carney under the bus—it brings the whole Liberal motorcade with it. Nine current and former Cabinet Ministers are accused of spectacular levels of incompetence, including ignoring massive national security breaches, letting CSIS and the RCMP go full Orwell on labor unions, and leaking top-secret documents like it’s a group project gone rogue.

The pièce de résistance? Apparently, thanks to sheer governmental apathy, Canadian intelligence operatives in China were exposed. You know, minor stuff—like putting lives in danger and compromising national security during, say, heightened global tensions. Totally normal Tuesday.

Then there’s the subplot: CSIS allegedly made up intel during the whole Meng Wanzhou–Two Michaels fiasco, which snowballed into an RCMP investigation that linked political opponents (read: Conservatives) to foreign interference. Because when in doubt, blame China and the opposition.

The letter wraps with a polite Canadian ultimatum: Clean house, Carney—or you’re just another suit in the same broken machine. Apparently, “sunny ways” don’t shine so bright when national security, civil liberties, and basic accountability are getting scorched.

So now the ball’s in Carney’s court. Will he bring “integrity” back, or just another rebrand? Stay tuned. Canada loves a good political cliffhanger.

You can download the entire document →Here.

