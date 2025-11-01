Hey all,

Mostly cleaned up from my Council Campaign and getting back into the writing gig that I’ve really missed.

Honestly, while I love to vent on social media, long form gives me an opportunity to really drill into situations and my thought process.

That said, now that I’m back to Substack, I’d forgotten my restart date for paid subscriptions and for this, you have my apologies. I think I’d caught it quick enough so that nobody would be impacted. I know that with the costs of simply existing today, anything that you have that isn’t already taken by the government can be used to cover these costs.

So…with an additional payment without warning is kind of a shitty thing to do.

Welp…I’ve halted this again until the New Year.

I mean, it’s not like you get anything extra from paying for a sub, with the exception of my personal appreciation in helping me to keep up with costs.

Adding Value to YakkStack

Anyways...While back at the keyboard and hopefully with content you still enjoy, I’m working on a few side projects to help add a little value to YakkStack that I hope you’ll appreciate.

The first—I’m working on another book. It’s nothing fantastic on the political or news beat.

Nothing to do with the election...

Just a little side project that will be used to help fund Brown Bagging for Calgary’s Kids (BB4CK).

While I’ve fallen down on my project to support the Veterans Food Bank (soon to resume), I’m still supporting them and will give personal donations, but the BB4CK has been something that’s been on my mind for a while. And given that 35% of Calgary’s children are struggling with being nourished, it’s kind of a big deal.

My book for them will be something for entertaining reading, along the lines of some studies that I’ve dove into and that I’m working on a web-based app to share.

It’s all in the beats!

Throughout my election, I’ve been relying on aids to help calm me down as well as help get me going. One of my best crutches through this has been Sound Wave Therapy - Binaural Beats - something that I’d talked about a while back, but am just coming back to now. In this…one of the issues that I suffer from is tinnitus, and through what I’ve started, it has helped me immensely. If you have tinnitus, you can appreciate what pure silence must sound like and what it would be like to just not have the squelching in your ear.

While I make you no promises - I’ve found a few of these quiet days and cannot tell you what this means to me - and hopefully if you suffer from this as well, you may be able to benefit, or that we can work to hone this in for you.

But in addition to this, there are numerous other benefits that may come from my studies of audiology - from waking you up in the morning to chilling you out at night.

Anyways...the book will hopefully be ready before Christmas - as a great gift idea for you to share and the app web launch, as soon as I’ve got this honed in a little more.

Just thought I should apologize for anybody that received the $5 charge for their monthly or a renewed $50 for their yearly.

PS: if this hit you, reply to this email and after I’ve confirmed, I’ll refund you the payment...

And keep you up to date with what’s going on with YakkStack.

Hope you had an amazing Halloween and will see you soon!

YakkStack