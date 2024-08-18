Sorry for not doing this in my previous posts, as some of you appreciate, that I don’t do this by way of self promotion nor for a specific reason to generate an income…
However…
After my post and maybe driven by 2 of the most amazingly supportive followers and active in our community - Darrell and Marilyn for an additional $650, I have come to the understanding that I’m especially kind of terrible at self promotion.
And…beings how you all understand how bad I also am at responding to emails, chats and comments, reluctantly decided to post my GiveSendGo link again.
I understand the challenges you face…don’t do this for an actual income, but mostly to support me in my involvement and community and will never go to a 100% paid site.
Passing this, will never publish ‘paid only’ content…and have stated the same thing over and over that you will 100% NOT get any special privileges as a paid subscriber past my own personal support.
Yes, I do somewhat rely on this…
No, I won’t stop without it, I’ll find a way.
As we move on, I will actually be liquidating some assets to continue, having no actual working income…but this is MY CHOICE and had this very consideration in mind when I decided to move forward with this.
Wouldn’t be me if I decided to try and platform an income or quit.
So…While others have asked, I do not expect and especially will not cut you short by your own shortages…here’s my GiveSendGo, click image for link.
More than the funds you can lend…I appreciate your support even more and will keep on keeping on as long as I can do this, no matter what.
Sheldon Yakk, I subscribed to your feed as "free" subscriber. I have learned a great deal about your country, and how you guys are even further along to Communist Hell than we are in the States. Canada is a beautiful country, and my bucket list is to get to every provincial capital and (gulp) Ottawa. I have one down, 13 to go, as I've been to Winnepeg.
Why I'm writing on your Substack: I felt it was necessary to explain myself. I've been out of work for months now, and money's not just tight, but non-existent, except my pittance of unemployment and a small retirement I collected by working for our US Marines in a civilian capacity, and a small VA check for giving some and getting less. So there's that...I will get a job again and begin supporting you.
I think of you as a freedom-fighter and a true patriot. I hope you are successful in Alberta in your local politics. The greatest and most arduous journeys always start with the first step. Just know there's a brother in the States cheering you on.
Thank you for all you have done, and will continue to do.
Andy