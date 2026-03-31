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Mark Richard Francis's avatar
Mark Richard Francis
2h

The $8.8B is being labeled “investment” in the economic sense (capital spending to support housing supply), not as accounting “revenue.” As in "spending on education is an investment in our youth" and so on.

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