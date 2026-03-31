Today, Mark Carney announced a federal match of Ontario’s $4.4 billion housing infrastructure commitment...for a grand total of $8.8 billion dollars in what his office is calling “investment.”

And I’m calling it what it is.

This is the most flagrant accounting fraud in the history of Canada.

Here’s how it actually works. Both levels of government are taking out loans. Neither of them has the money sitting around. Ford’s $4.4 billion will be repaid through equalization. Carney’s $4.4 billion is deficit spending against future generations. Neither of these is investment. Both of them are debt. And calling borrowed money “investment” in order to prop up your balance sheet has a name in the private sector.

It’s called fraudulent revenue recognition. Financial statement fraud. And in Canada, if you or I did this as a private business owner...we’d be looking at fines and potentially jail time.

But this isn’t Mark Carney’s first rodeo with creative accounting. As a director of a company that offshored revenues to dodge Canadian taxes, this kind of financial sleight-of-hand is not only in his wheelhouse - it’s apparently the governing philosophy. When you’re the Prime Minister and an economist simultaneously...you have an unlimited budget to hire consultants to tell you, under exactly the right circumstances, how to commit fraud without going to jail for it…and liberals love to pay other liberals consulting fees. So there’s that.

Here’s the part the news won’t say at the top of the hour.

Ontario is a Ponzi scheme.

A Ponzi scheme works by taking new money from new investors to pay off the obligations owed to the previous ones. The underlying asset doesn’t actually generate returns. The books look healthy as long as new money keeps arriving. The moment it stops...every investor in every layer of the scheme finds out at the same time that there was never anything there.

Ontario has been running this play for years. New deficit spending papers over old deficit spending. New debt services old debt. Equalization payments from productive provinces fund the gap between what Ontario generates and what it burns through. The books look manageable...until they don’t. And the credit rating - tied directly to GDP - stays intact as long as new “investment” keeps being announced to prop the numbers.

This is the shell game. Three cups. One ball. And the ball hasn’t been under any of them for a long time.

If you borrow money and call it revenue to maintain your credit rating, that’s not fiscal policy. That’s fraud. The only difference between Carney and Bernie Madoff is that Carney has access to your tax dollars to keep it going.

NOW...

Let’s talk about where this $8.8 billion is actually going, because this is where it gets truly obscene.

The Ontario housing market has collapsed.

Condos are down 30% in value.

Builders and developers who pre-sold units are on the hook for projects that are now underwater...and they are suing investors for whatever they can get to try to recoup.

Some buildings are sitting more than 30% vacant because the investors who bought in can’t scrape together the cash to close.

So those units are being fire-saled at heavy discounts just to move them.

Year over year sales - collapsed.

New project starts - collapsed.

Active construction - collapsed.

So here is the question any rational person has to ask…if you were a manufacturer and the product you made wasn’t selling, would you take out a loan to manufacture more of it?

Of course not.

That would be insane.

And yet this is EXACTLY what Ontario is doing and exactly what Carney is matching dollar for dollar with money Canada doesn’t have, going into a market that has no buyers waiting at the end of it.

There are no customers.

The builders who can afford to build, don’t have customers.

The ones who can’t are being sued into the ground by the ones who pre-sold to investors who no longer exist.

And the government is standing in front of a camera announcing $8.8 billion in “investment” into this.

This is not a recovery plan.

This is a defibrillator on a patient with food poisoning.

Because it always works in the movies, right?

This is doing something for the appearance of doing something…it’s political theater at the cost of future generations.

Ontario is one of Canada’s largest contributors to national GDP, but it takes more out than it puts in.

It is a deficit province.

And it is sinking at Titanic proportions.

Their bets on EVs, batteries and bugs have failed completely where no amount of “investment” into those markets is going to turn that around, we’ve already seen how this plays out. Millions given away to manufacturing plants that never open their doors or liquidate Taxpayer Funded Assets while bonusing the management.

The American tariff wall alone has gutted whatever manufacturing case remained, so rather than acknowledge the collapse, they play the shell game.

Rather than let the GDP numbers tell the truth, they borrow money and call it investment…announce it loudly and let the credit agencies count it toward the balance sheet.

The province is holding on by a thread.

Most people in Ontario don’t know it yet.

But when these chickens come home to roost and they will...it is going to be a reckoning that makes every previous provincial financial crisis in Canadian history look like a rough quarter.

Recapping:

$8.8 billion “investment” - both sides borrowed, neither has the money;

Private sector equivalent - fraudulent revenue recognition, jail time;

Carney’s history - director of a company that offshored revenues to dodge Canadian taxes;

Ontario housing down 30% - buildings 30%+ vacant, year over year sales collapsed;

No customers waiting at the end of this “investment”;

Ontario is a deficit province - takes more out than it puts in;

EV, battery and bug bets - all failed;

New debt is servicing old debt - the Ponzi structure.

Right now, all they can do is apply another bandage on top of the three that are already soaked through.

The wound doesn’t close.

The blood keeps coming.

And the patient - in case of Ontario - has already flatlined.

They just haven’t told the family yet.

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