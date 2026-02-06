Separation is the Hot Topic of the day - Alberta, Saskatchewan, Quebec and even Northern British Columbians want to pull the plug on confederation…

But these conversations are actually being tempered by some really terrible news, some of it…they’re not even trying to hide how bad things are with exception to break them up into smaller bites - others fed to us Mary Poppins style - with a spoonful of sugar - I’ll save this for last to tie this all together.

Now…

You may have seen me discussing the critical situation in housing over the last several months, if not having tripped over some of the news on them…maybe a combination of them both.

And, none of it is good…it all spells doom, but nobody is really paying attention to the situation because instead of actually focusing on there being too many houses…there is still plans to build more.

The “more”, they are looking to build are under the framing of “affordable”, where affordable is actually FREE and fully subsidized housing for the tenants that falls squarely on the backs of the working class - through taxpayer subsidization.

The 2025 Federal Budget has $13 Billion allocated to building these shanty’s - which should disgust everybody who struggles to pay for their own mortgage or rent…and even more so that they don’t even have a target for the number of homes they are going to build for $13 Billion.

But here’s the kicker…from the sounds of it, they’re going to be grifting this out with union pensions:

Details seem sketchy here but from what I understand it to be…Union Pensions build subsidized housing that the government has $13 Billion to pay rent on…making these guaranteed good investments for them when otherwise, nobody would do this because there is no Return on Investment.

What this does is bribe the unions into grifting cash on otherwise terrible investments - padding their bank accounts off of the backs of taxpayers.

And because there is no target…the unions pensions can jack up rent to make bank…where this “investment” will of course, create Liberal Voters from every tenant who now lives in these units for FREE.

The thing about this is…there are condos in Toronto where sellers are offering up to a half million bucks in cash back, just to dump these properties that nobody wants nor can afford - check it:

Draw your own conclusions on this…but my idea looks like - Unions could swoop in, throw some cash down, turn these into guaranteed rentals and get a half million back on them - IMMEDIATELY.

And then…here’s where things are really lighting up in Toronto making these a pretty easy fill spot for this grift…

By June of this year, 1.15 million mortgages are coming due.

The market is collapsing in price.

Those who need to renew their mortgage are already underwater with their investments - being in homes that are worth hundreds of thousands more than they bought for…while their new payments are going to be about 20% higher.

20% less value in their purchase.

20% higher payments, where…

2,800 homeowners in Toronto are already 90+ days behind in their mortgages, surpassing every major city in Canada:

To sum this all up…

Mortgage rates are increasing on over a million homeowners.

Markets are collapsing - if people only lose 20% on their investment - they’ll be lucky to escape.

Because the market they are selling into is going to see an additional 2,800 houses slam into the market place - on Power of Sales by the banks…

And, the final nails in this coffin:

25,000 jobs were lost, last month…where almost all of the other provinces offset Ontario - who’d lost 67,000 jobs, 28,000 of them in Manufacturing alone…plus public administration - as in public service jobs = government employees…

Let’s pause for a moment here and just think about this image here:

By population and voting pull…the elbowzos are concentrated into a tiny dot on the map that are making the decisions for the rest of Canada.

And…if you’ve dived into any separation conversations with these clowns, they still think that they are the economic hub of Canada and the centre of the universe, meanwhile…

A pilot project of replacement through immigration has been playing out in Brampton, Ontario where the population of Canadians to immigrants is seeing that there are less than 40% of said population to be born in Canada…

And now…Toronto has just crossed the threshold of losing a 50% market share of Canadians in the GTA - where people who weren’t born in Canada now make up 51% of their population.

To get a full sense of what this actually looks like, click →Here and see how diversity is not our strength - and this is proven by seeing Brampton, by some reports shows that they are almost 3x higher than in crime than Kochi, India - which boasts the highest crime rate in India - Brampton being at ~9,100 occurrences per 100,000 - where Kochi comes in at a Modest - ~3,200(ish).

That’s actually quite shocking, isn’t it?

India could soon be blocking Canadians from visiting…even if they were born in India, because we are a breeding grown for criminal enterprise - including violent crimes, extortion, vehicular theft, sexual crimes….

I mean, shit…when Alberta Separates - we’re going to need to restrict migration from former Canadian Provinces - FFS!

Because, even the cops are in on this…

You can’t even make stuff like this up…I dare you to even try.

Are you ready for some Mary Poppins news to throw onto this burning trash heap?

Here we go!

To quell the hurt feelings of the unhinged Premier of Ontario - Doug Ford, who really has been taking a bit of an ass-wh00ping for the last 7 years and is only getting worse…

Wait…how the fuck do these people still vote for this clown too?

And how do actual conservatives not sue him for defamation with him claiming to be a conservative?

Moving along…

After the Carney deal with China on Auto, and with them knowing that 28,000 Ontarians lost their jobs in the auto manufacturing sector, while an additional 40,000 lost jobs in everything else…

Mark threw a piece of tinfoil onto the floor and strobed the lights…Doug was mesmerized!

Because only Doug Ford would take this as a win.

Carney removes the EV Mandate…but will be adding so many restrictions on ICE vehicles that absolutely zero major motor manufacturers are going to bite on this apple…meanwhile, he’s lighting the fuse on another $1.5 Billion to subsidize EVs and Hybrids into 2030.

Which…is exactly the same thing, said in different words.

It’s just another “pull my finger” dare…where at some point, even those detached from reality, like a lot of Torontonians clearly are - Leaf’s Fans - Elbows Up - Centre of the Universe - Economic Hub of Canada…

Thinking that they subsidize Alberta despite being a welfare recipient:

Where the proverbial shit is about to hit the fan, harder and faster than a flip-flop wearing truckdriver hits the ditch (IYKYK)…

Are going to snap out of this ether driven nap with the vigor of taking a polar dive into the icy waters of the arctic - ballsacks immediately shrinking to the size of a raisin and testicles thrusting upwards with enough energy to launch another Starlink satellite into orbit…

Bravado will evaporate instantly.

Egos pummeled into mash.

Where, suddenly, clarity will arrive with a vengeance.

&

Ontario will be not only encouraging Albertans, Saskatchewanians, Quebec’ers, Northern British Columbians in their chants of separation - they’ll be mounting their own efforts.

