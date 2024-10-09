I can’t be sure how much clearer that this could actually be, as Alberta and a lot of other provinces roll-out the new mRNA CONVID jabs coming into Flu Season…

But a study involving 1.7 Million Children found that Myocarditis and Pericarditis - words that you never new existed prior to 2021…only occurred in children that had received the BNT162b2 (Pfizer) in both Adolescents and Children.

You can find this summary →HERE

Given the delay on the Children’s Versions of the CONVID Jabs, we’d already known that mortality was never much of a concern. Even in children who had compromised immune systems and chronic conditions, mortality rates amounted to little more than rounding errors…

So much so, that even to push the Children’s Jabs, in Alberta…Dr. Deena Hinshaw resorted to lying about a 14 year old child who died from Brain Cancer, stating it as a COVID Mortality, and consequently had to issue an apology.

Noting that, as of this date - one month prior to the Children’s mRNA CONVID vaccinations were in discussion, set to roll out in the month of November…but that after a year and a half of pandemic, there were a sum total only 2 CONVID associated mortalities in those aged under 20 in over 75k Cases:

And of course, because Jason Kenney didn’t break down the statistics between With CONVID or From CONVID until 2022, we don’t actually know that these 2 deaths weren’t from other pre-existing health conditions…

Making matters worse is that because only PASSIVE TESTING was used, inside of Canada - while doctors were only taking teledoc appointments or refusing to actually see sick children in person…we have no idea what these rates look like in Canada…not forgetting to mention that children from 6 Months - 4 Years, would have an incredibly tough time communicating that they may have been having issues, parents not being able to diagnose these issues…when the symptoms of myocarditis are:

Chest pain.

Fatigue.

Swelling of the legs, ankles and feet.

Rapid or irregular heartbeats, called arrhythmias.

Shortness of breath, at rest or during activity.

Lightheadedness or feeling like you might faint.

Flu-like symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pain, fever or sore throat.

There was absolutely No Benefits for children…

Only 100% Risk that could be associated with the CONVID Jabs…death being the worst case side-effect from these “vaccinations”.

And now, despite symptoms of CONVID being less than the sniffles…still only old and ill people dying from the failure to protect them and throwing all eggs into the Vaccination Basket…

Coming into RV Season…

New Jabs on the offer…

People masking up in hoards…

Legacy Media Spinning more lies about the risks associated with CONVID and how “Safe and Effective”, the new jabs are…

Some parents are going to be booking appointments for their children on this.

Disgusting!

Please do me a favor here…

Share this with everybody you know who has children or grandchildren…

We need to put a stop to this!

