$1 trillion in investment left Canada between 2015 and 2024.

It took a decade to drive it away. The plan to bring it back covers just over half the distance…and the man at the podium was in the room when it left

Canada’s debt servicing costs have reached $1 billion per week - just interest. The projected deficit for 2026 is $78.3 billion.

Canadian banks estimate that restoring the lost investment ground requires $1.8 trillion.

The government’s announced plan targets $1 trillion.

This episode asks a simple question - when the numbers are this large, do Canadians actually understand what they’re agreeing to?

And who is accountable for the gap between what was lost and what is being offered back?

Listen for today’s mentions and if you’d like to have a shout out of your own, visit HaverUplay.com…and for YakkStack Subscribers, make sure you get in on your own Shout Out!

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