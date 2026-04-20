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Darwin Graff's avatar
Darwin Graff
2h

Folks, this can’t be corrected without turnover. Good people are going to have to intervene by doing things we’ve been cultured to believe we shouldn’t. The Feds played the bank seizure card on purpose during the EA to send a message of their capabilities. So far it’s worked. This is no longer about us, it’s about our grandkids kids future. How long do Canadians put up with this!

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