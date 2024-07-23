Had a chance to talk to Darrell Komic, President of the Calgary-Lougheed UCP CA about the Townhall with Premier Smith, last night, and he said that they’re approaching 70% Capacity for the event. Given that it was just launched a little over a week ago, that’s a pretty solid crowd that I’d expect to be fully sold out.

With this…the original townhall, by way of tickets, would allow for Livestream Viewing from the comfort of your own home…which would be awesome if you were outside of the immediate area and wanted to attend, however…

For reasons that I have not been made aware of, this is no longer an option and I will not be able to record or stream the event either.

No Streams.

No Recordings…

But I’ll taking notes…

Because of this latest update, I’m reaching out to you all who may have questions for Premier Smith to gather them all up and shoot over to Darrell to see how many we can get answered. Really, this is the point of the townhall.

I’ve already done this on X to get an idea of what concerns my friends over there think…and, there was a lot of duplicates…of course, because we’re not all that different, right?

Anyways…drop your questions into the comments, they’ll get compiled and sent off.

No Promises, I’ll do what I can.

That being said, if you do have a question or concern that you personally wanted to address with Premier Smith and can make it to the Event…you can do this with the Premium Package:

After Party & Town Hall Package

You receive a free ticket to the Town Hall, reserved seating, photo opportunity with the Premier, and the opportunity to provide a question to be asked during the Q & A speed round. Join us after the Town Hall for an After Party with MLA Eric Bouchard from 9:30-midnight.

Tickets can be purchased →HERE.

And if you are unable to make the townhall but still wanted to tip one back with the rest of us, please register →HERE.

