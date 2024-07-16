There’s another few months before the temperature dips, snow flies in Alberta and before we have opportunity to attend the UCP AGM:

I’ve already got my Early Bird Ticket…

But, for some, taking time away from family and commitments…costs and travel, will make this event out of reach.

So, for those who won’t be able, I’ve got some great news for ya!

Darrell Komic and the UCP Calgary-Lougheed CA are offering up an opportunity to sit in, meet with and even ask the Premier a Question, in a Townhall setting.

Tuesday, July 30th…where you can view or show up and select your level of participation.

Tickets are $12 for UCP members

Live stream $23 for UCP members

Gold Seat is $100 – This gets you a reserve seat, front of the line photo opportunity with Premier, and the opportunity to ask a question live (or pre-taped).

This will be an amazing opportunity to be a part of the conversation that you and other Albertans want to be involved with. See and hear what others are saying and what Premier Smith and the UCP will be bringing in the near future, questionable appointments like Allison Redford & Tyler Shandro, Parental Rights, the Alberta Pension Plan and with attacks on Alberta by the Federal Government.

Given that the Injection of Truth event, also hosted by Darrell and Calgary-Lougheed, sold out…if you have the time or are thinking about attending, I’d encourage you to book your seats early, there’s only 2 more weeks until the event!

Here is the TIME-LIMITED pre-sale link to purchase advanced tickets:

https://brushfire.com/calgary-lougheed/generaladmissionconcertperformance/580732

Regular ticket link:

www.UCPCalgaryLougheed.ca

Hope to see you there!

